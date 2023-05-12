Dead – Death – Obituary News : Utah rock scene photographer passes at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Brian C. Record: The Music and Nature Photographer Who Captured the 1960s Utah Scene

Brian C. Record was a man of two passions: photography and music. He combined these passions while working at The Daily Utah Chronicle, where he captured concerts at Lagoon and the Salt Palace in the 1960s. His work featured some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Blind Faith. Record’s photography work was of professional caliber even when he was still in college. His friend, Steve “Doc” Fuller, helped edit one of his books, “Famous Musicians Who Rocked 1960’s Utah,” while another book, “Utah Circa 1968,” showcased photographs that bore witness to the decade’s cultural changes.

Record passed away on April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, due to natural causes. He was 79 years old. Fuller said that Record had hundreds of photos of some of the biggest stars of the late ’60s and early ’70s. However, Record preferred to concentrate on the performers, taking only a few photos of the crowds. He used a Nikon camera, which allowed him to shoot 36 shots at a time of black-and-white film. He also had to develop the film himself.

Fuller recounted one notable exception when Record captured the audience while at a Hendrix concert at Lagoon on August 30, 1968. Record got on stage before the show started and took a photograph of the audience, using the flash and saying, “You might recognize some people in there.” Sure enough, Fuller’s future wife, Tara, was dead center, third row, and fully illuminated, looking right at the camera, aged 13.

Record’s work in Utah’s music scene expanded beyond the camera. In the early 1970s, he managed a local band called Icarus. Jeff Gadette, the band’s guitarist, said that Record was hands-off in how he wanted them to play but was concerned about how they conducted themselves. Gadette said Record was soft-spoken but steady, always encouraging them to be friendly and respectful, especially when dealing with adults. Record talked to the band about what kind of gigs they wanted to play, showing that he was in it for the musicians, not just himself.

During shows, Gadette said Record always had his camera ready. His love of art extended beyond photography, and he was always eager to share how he got different shades of black in his photos, what he did in the darkroom, and more. Icarus always looked good in Record’s photos, and Gadette has framed three beautiful photos that Record gave him, taken about a week after the Jimi Hendrix concert.

Record was all over the place at that Hendrix show, in the audience, to the side, and sneaking backstage. Gadette remembered watching Record work his magic as he photographed Janis Joplin later that year. Both Hendrix and Joplin died about two years later, in 1970.

Brian C. Record was the oldest of seven children in a family that lived in Salt Lake City. Stephen Record, Brian’s younger brother, said that Brian loved making model cars and airplanes and decorating them. He had an artistic mind and saw the potential for a picture in something, having a feel for how to frame things. Brian is absent from many of the family photos in the ’50s and ’60s because he was the one taking them.

Their family was always adventurous, getting out in nature at places like Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. Alongside his cultural photography, Brian also had quite a portfolio in nature photography, covering such places as southern Utah, the Navajo Nation reservation, and Mount Olympus on the Wasatch Front. Stephen said that Brian enjoyed nature photography and had an eye for it. His photographs help us to gain an appreciation of how beautiful nature can be.

Brian C. Record is survived by his wife, Anecita Record, his son, Jerry, six siblings, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Record did not want a memorial service, and his ashes will go with his wife to the Philippines, where she is from.

Brian C. Record was an artist, an adventurer, and a lover of music and nature. He captured the essence of the 1960s Utah scene through his photography, leaving behind a legacy that will be forever remembered.

