Dead – Death – Obituary News : Uzbekistan’s Renowned Dancer Kizlarhon Dustmukhamedova Dies at 77

Kizlarhon Dustmukhamedova: A Distinguished Dancer and People’s Artist of Uzbekistan

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported on May 25 that Kizlarhon Dustmukhamedova, a renowned dancer and People’s Artist of Uzbekistan, passed away at the age of 77. Born on October 25, 1946, in Tashkent, Dustmukhamedova obtained her degree from Tashkent State University in 1965 and completed her studies at the Tashkent State Theatre and Art Institute in 1977.

Early Career

Dustmukhamedova began her illustrious career as a soloist in the State Philharmonic Society of Uzbekistan in 1965, where she served until 1989. From 1989 to 1991, she performed as a soloist at the theatre studio “Uzbekistan”; from 1991 to 1995, she taught at the Tashkent State Institute of Culture.

Chief Artistic Director

From 1999 to 2005, Dustmukhamedova served as the chief artistic director of the national classical dance at the international charity fund “Oltin Meros” (“Golden Inheritance”). She is renowned for her classical dances such as “Guzal” (“Beautiful”), “Tong Malikasi” (“The Morning Queen”), “Guzal Tong” (“Beautiful Morning”), “Sevgi Taronasi” (“Love Song”), and more.

Awards and Achievements

In 2002, Dustmukhamedova was awarded the Order “El-yurt Hizmati” (“Country Service” award). Throughout her career, she performed Uzbek dances in the ensemble “Tanvor,” traveling worldwide to countries such as the United States, Libya, France, Germany, Tunisia, and others, thereby making a significant contribution to the development of Uzbekistan’s “cultural diplomacy.” A film titled “Bouquet of Fine Arts” was released in 1985, paying tribute to her work.

Legacy

In August 2019, Dustmukhamedova demonstrated Uzbekistan’s traditional national dance art to young American choreographers during master classes of dance art held in Washington. Her legacy as a talented dancer and teacher will continue to inspire generations of performers to come.

News Source : Daryo.uz

Source Link :Renowned Uzbekistan Dancer Kizlarhon Dustmukhamedova passes away aged 77 /