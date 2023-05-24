Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vaibhavi Upadhyay Dies in Car Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay: A Talented Actress Gone Too Soon

Vaibhavi Upadhyay Death Cause And Obituary

Popular for her role in the hit comedy series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyay had gained many fans. Sadly, the talented actress’s life was cut short after she was in a fatal accident. On the unfaithful morning of Tuesday, May 24, the talented Indian actress lost her life in a car accident. Vaibhavi was not alone in the car, her fiance Jay Suresh Gandi was also beside her when the unfortunate event took place. The couple were exploring and enjoying the Tirthan Valley Road when their vehicle, Jay’s Fortune car fell 50 feet.

As per India Today, the accident took place near Banjar at Sidhwa. The pair was there on a pilgrimage. Many locals were present there and notified the police after reaching the spot. But sadly, Vaibhavi had already passed away when the police saw her in the car. Fortunately, the police were able to rescue her fiance, and took Jay Suresh out of the vehicle and save him. Both were rushed to hospital as Jay also had injuries. According to her family, her last rites are set to be placed on the 24th of May. Vaibhavi’s brother rushed to the scene as soon as he got the news.

Mourning Over The Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay Demise

JD Majethia, one of Vaibhavi’s colleagues, who is also a producer and an actor, was one of the first people to express his grief via his social media handle. He posted an emotional note stating how unpredictable life can be. JD further emphasized how fine actress the late star was alongside being a dear friend. He also stated that her last rites were set for May 24 around 11 am. Deven Bhojani, a talented actor, also tweeted his grief. All the fans must also be having a hard time and mourning the star’s demise.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay Famous For Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Many people know Vaibhavi from her reoccurring appearance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Alongside that, she has also shown her acting skills on many other projects. As per IMDb, some of her famous work includes in Savdhaan India: Crime Alert, Sanrachana, Zero KMS, and Please Find Attached. Well alongside being known for multiple TV series, Vaibhavi was also a prominent name in the theatre circuit in Gujrat.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the sudden demise of Vaibhavi Upadhyay has left her fans and colleagues in shock. Her talent and hard work had earned her a spot in the hearts of many people. Her loss is a great loss to the Indian entertainment industry. We hope that wherever she is, her soul finds peace. We also send our condolences to the grieving family and hope they will find solace soon.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Vaibhavi Upadhyay Death Cause: Killed In Car Accident/