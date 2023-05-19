Dead – Death – Obituary News : Valerie Toney Parker, Church Leader and WBEZ Executive, Passes Away at 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Valerie Toney Parker: A Champion of Social Justice, Fairness, and Tolerance

Valerie Toney Parker was a preacher, mother, and human resources executive who dedicated her life to promoting social justice, fairness, and tolerance. Her illustrious career saw her work with some of the most widely recognized names in Chicago, including the Chicago Food Depository, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Chicago Public Media.

Valerie applied for the job as head of diversity at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which she considered a dream job. However, she was unable to take on the role due to the enormous toll colon cancer was taking on her life. She passed away on May 13, 2021, at the age of 57.

Valerie’s sons, Kyle and Justin, were the light of her life. She encouraged Kyle to take on a challenging project for his senior thesis at the University of Chicago Lab Schools in 2013. Together, they spent a month in Liberia, interviewing students who’d previously been forced into becoming child soldiers about their experiences. The two also made a short documentary film on the trip.

Valerie’s late father, Louis Toney, was a bishop and presiding elder at a number of African Methodist Episcopal churches on the South Side, and he ingrained in her a deep sense of service. Valerie became a reverend at A.M.E and led two youth service trips to South Africa, where she helped rehab homes and ensure people had access to water.

A Champion of Social Justice

Valerie was a champion of social justice and fairness. Her son, Kyle, said that she didn’t care for injustice, whatever it looked like, and she preached even when her words weren’t popular, be it at church or her workplace. Valerie belonged to several different churches before finding landing at Arnett Chapel A.M.E. in Morgan Park, where she felt most at home. She was extremely open and receptive to their friends, all cultures, ages, sizes—she made a home welcome to anyone.

Tracy Brown, chief content officer at Chicago Public Media, said Valerie’s ideals anchored her time at the nonprofit media organization. “She was a pastor but was never pushing her own religious beliefs on staff, but really pushing us to be inclusive and tolerant towards those who practiced and those who didn’t,” she said. Valerie also started a business, The Consciousness Bar, in which she’d provide talks to various groups of young people about developing bold, disruptive and conscientious leaders who transform lives through the righting of injustices.

A Passionate Athlete and Mentor

Valerie loved playing competitive sports and was not above trash-talking. She played basketball in college and more recently at the National Senior Games. She was also a passionate tennis player. Valerie interviewed her tennis coach during a guest segment on WBEZ’s “Reset with Sasha-Ann Simons.” The chat centered on seniors getting a second chance to live out their sports dreams. She was also active with the nonprofit Imerman Angels, where she provided guidance to other people who were living with cancer.

A Life Well-Lived

Valerie Toney Parker’s life was filled with purpose, passion, and dedication. Her legacy of promoting social justice, fairness, and tolerance will continue to inspire generations to come. Valerie is survived by her two sons, Samantha Bush, whom she took in at a young age and counted as a daughter, and one granddaughter. A visitation is planned for Saturday, May 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Arnett Chapel A.M.E. Church in Morgan Park with a celebration of life to follow immediately after.

