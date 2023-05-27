Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Vandalism at Pothanur Railway Station”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Train Station in Coimbatore’s Podanur Begins Operations, Passengers Witness Unfortunate Incident

The train station in Podanur, Coimbatore, has started its operations, and travelers arrived at the station this morning. Unfortunately, one of the passengers witnessed a tragic incident as a lineman got electrocuted on the nearby power lines. The incident left the passengers shocked, and they immediately reported it to the railway authorities at Podanur station. Upon learning about the incident, Railway Inspector Priya Sai Sri, who is also the head of the local police, rushed to the spot and inspected the body of the deceased lineman.

The lineman was identified as a 45-year-old man, who was wearing a blue uniform and had a name tag. The railway authorities immediately contacted the lineman’s family and informed them about the unfortunate incident. Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation to determine the cause of the lineman’s death and whether it was a case of murder or an accident.

Who Was the Lineman?

The identity of the lineman is still unknown, and the railway authorities are yet to release any details about him. However, it is believed that he was a lineman employed by the local power company and was working on the power lines near the train station when the incident occurred.

What Happened at the Train Station?

The incident at the train station in Podanur has left the passengers in shock, and many of them were traumatized by what they witnessed. The power lines near the station were reportedly live, and the lineman got electrocuted when he accidentally touched them. The passengers immediately reported the incident to the railway authorities, and the police and railway inspector rushed to the spot to investigate.

Police Investigation

The police have started an inquiry into the incident and are investigating whether it was a case of murder or an accident. They are also trying to identify the lineman and contact his family. The railway authorities are cooperating with the police in the investigation, and they have assured the passengers that they will take all necessary steps to ensure their safety.

Conclusion

The incident at the train station in Podanur is a tragic reminder of the dangers of working with live power lines. The railway authorities and the police must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the passengers and the workers at the station. The investigation into the incident must be thorough and impartial, and the guilty must be brought to justice. The incident has left a deep impact on the passengers, and it will take time for them to recover from the shock. However, the authorities must take steps to restore the confidence of the passengers and ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.

News Source : மாலை மலர்

Source Link :போத்தனூர் ரெயில் நிலையத்தில் பிணமாக கிடந்த வாலிபர்/