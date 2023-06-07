Dead – Death – Obituary News : Varsity Student Dies After Final Exam, Leaving Family in Grief

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy at Afe Babalola University as Mechanical Engineering Student Slumps and Dies

A 500-level Mechanical Engineering student of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Ayomide Oduntan, slumped and died on campus, throwing his family and the university into mourning. The incident occurred on May 31, 2023, the same day Oduntan sat for his last examination in the school.

According to sources, the final-year student, who would have celebrated his 21st birthday in October, was seen celebrating after writing his final examination before he reportedly slumped and died. He was rushed to the school hospital for medical care but was pronounced dead before he arrived.

Family members of the deceased have expressed their shock and disbelief over the sudden death of their son, who they claimed was not known to be sick. An uncle of the deceased, Wale Saliu, lamented that Oduntan was a final-year student who was just signing out, with all the money spent at a private university. He added that the family received the shocking news a day after he had called his mother to inform her that he had finished his exams.

Another relative identified as Daniel also expressed his shock and disbelief, stating that the deceased had posted about his signing out on his status on Friday night, a day after he reportedly slumped and died. He added that no staff member of the university had deemed it necessary to visit the family to explain what happened to their child.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Corporate Affairs of Afe Babalola University, Mr Tunde Olofintilo, released a statement expressing the university’s condolences to the family. He disclosed that the university had ordered an autopsy by an independent pathologist after a coroner’s inquest was conducted, and the result was still being awaited.

Olofintilo added that the police issued a warrant to bury the dead body following the post-mortem examination. He, however, did not disclose the cause of death of the deceased.

The death of Ayomide Oduntan has once again brought to light the need for universities and other institutions of learning to prioritize the health and well-being of their students. It is essential to have adequate medical facilities and personnel on campuses to attend to the health needs of students in cases of emergencies.

In conclusion, the entire university community and the family of the deceased are still in shock and mourning over the tragic loss of a promising young man. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

News Source : Punch Newspapers

Source Link :Family grieves as varsity student slumps, dies after final exams/