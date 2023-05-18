Dead – Death – Obituary News : Varsity student kills friend, self in shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gr Noida: Student shoots friend dead at varsity, kills self

In a shocking incident, a student shot his friend dead at a university in Greater Noida before killing himself. The incident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday at the Sharda University campus. The deceased student has been identified as 21-year-old Rahul. The shooter, who killed himself after the incident, has been identified as 20-year-old Rohit.

According to reports, the two students were friends and had a heated argument over a trivial issue. The argument escalated and Rohit pulled out a pistol and shot Rahul in the chest. Rahul died on the spot. Rohit then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head.

The incident sent shockwaves across the university campus and the surrounding areas. The police were immediately informed of the incident and they rushed to the spot. The campus was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to ensure that there were no other shooters on the campus.

The police recovered the pistol used in the incident from the spot. The motive behind the shooting is still not clear and the police are investigating the matter.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter gun control laws in the country. There have been several incidents of shootings on university campuses in the past, and it is high time that the government takes steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The incident has also raised questions about the mental health of students and the need for counseling services on university campuses. Students face a lot of pressure from academics, peers, and family, and it is important that they have access to mental health services to cope with the stress.

The incident has left the family and friends of the deceased student in shock and disbelief. Rahul was a bright student and had a promising future ahead of him. His family is devastated by the loss and is calling for justice.

The incident has also had a profound impact on the students and faculty of the university. It is a tragic reminder of the need for greater awareness of mental health issues and the importance of creating a supportive and safe environment for students.

In conclusion, the shooting incident at Sharda University is a tragedy that has left many questions unanswered. It is a reminder of the need for stricter gun control laws, greater access to mental health services, and a more supportive and safe environment for students. The incident has left a deep impact on the university community and it is important that steps are taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased students and the entire university community.

