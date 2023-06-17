Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vellore: Son tragically dies with mother

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident in Kaatpaadi: Son Dies of Grief after Mother’s Passing

The people of Kaatpaadi in Vellore district are grieving after a tragic incident that occurred in the village. Karthik, a 45-year-old who worked in a private firm, lost his mother Kosalai, aged 80, a month ago due to health issues. Kosalai had been bedridden for some time due to ailing health. Yesterday evening, Karthik passed away due to grief from his mother’s death. The entire village is mourning the loss of both mother and son.

Karthik had informed relatives about his mother’s passing through his mobile phone. He too was shattered by the loss, and his family and friends tried to console him. However, Karthik’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and he lost his life on the following day. The residents of T. R. Kuppam, where Karthik lived, are in a state of shock and deep sorrow.

The loss of a parent is always a significant loss in an individual’s life. It is even more devastating when the loss happens unexpectedly, and the grieving process becomes challenging. Karthik’s death is a grim reminder of how grief can affect a person’s mental and physical health. The pandemic has brought us to a situation where many people have lost their loved ones, and the grief is compounded by the inability to perform funeral rites and be with their families.

The villagers have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and are praying for the peaceful rest of their souls. The incident has left a deep impact on the people, and they have come together to support each other during these difficult times.

The loss of Karthik and his mother is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life. We must cherish every moment with our loved ones and support each other during times of grief. We must also take care of our mental and physical health, especially during these challenging times, to prevent such incidents from happening.

In conclusion, the incident in Kaatpaadi is a heart-wrenching reminder that life is unpredictable, and we must cherish every moment with our loved ones. We must also support each other during times of grief and take care of our mental and physical health. Let us pray for the peaceful rest of the souls of Kosalai and Karthik and console their bereaved family during these difficult times.

News Source : Saraswathi

Source Link :Vellore | Son died in tragedy of mothers death | Today news in tamil/