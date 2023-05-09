Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vermont Approves Online Sports Betting, Awaits Signature

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vermont is poised to become the 38th state in the US to legalize sports betting after the House of Representatives agreed with the Senate’s amendments to H.127. The bill will bring legal sports betting to the state via mobile apps and sites, and if signed into law by Governor Phil Scott, it is expected to launch by January 2024. Vermont is the last state in New England to legalize sports betting, with its regional neighbours already having voted in favour of the move. The bill will be supervised by the Department of Liquor and Lottery, which will select two to six mobile sportsbook operators to take wagers in the state.

The bill’s passage into law will bring an end to unregulated sports betting that has been taking place in Vermont via unapproved sites. Policymakers hope that legalization will pull the action into authorized and taxable channels, with standards for consumer protection.

The Senate added amendments to the bill, which included a new fee structure for operators and a ban on advertising that intends to appeal to people under 21, among other things. These amendments were approved by the House before the bill was sent to Governor Scott for his signature.

The legalization of sports betting in Vermont is expected to bring significant revenue to the state. It is estimated that in the first year alone, the state could generate up to $5 million in tax revenue. This revenue will be used to fund various initiatives, including education and problem gambling programs.

The move to legalize sports betting in Vermont is part of a growing trend across the US, with more and more states looking to cash in on the lucrative industry. Currently, 37 states and Washington, DC have legalized sports betting in some form. The industry has been growing rapidly since the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in 2018, allowing individual states to legalize sports betting if they so choose.

The legalization of sports betting has been a contentious issue in many states, with opponents citing concerns over problem gambling and the potential for corruption. However, proponents argue that legalization will bring the industry out of the shadows and into a regulated environment, with protections for consumers and a source of revenue for the state.

With the approval of H.127, Vermont has taken a significant step towards joining the ranks of states that have legalized sports betting. The move is expected to bring significant revenue to the state and provide a regulated environment for sports betting enthusiasts. The state will now wait for Governor Scott’s signature before commencing the implementation process.

News Source : Geoff Zochodne

Source Link :Vermont Legislature Passes Online Sports Betting Bill, Legalization a Signature Away/