Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vermont man charged with killing mother at sea dies in prison

Nathan Carman: Accused of Killing His Mother, Found Dead in Jail Cell

Nathan Carman, a real estate heir from Vermont who was accused of killing his mother in 2016 to protect his inheritance, was found dead in his cell at the Cheshire County Jail in Keene, New Hampshire on June 15. He was alone in his cell when he was discovered unresponsive early on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Cause of Death

Although the official cause of Carman’s death has not yet been made public, a source close to the investigation told the New Haven Register that his family has been notified that he committed suicide. According to reports, the Department of Justice also informed Carman’s family and counsel that his death was not thought to be suspicious because it was found that he had likely committed suicide.

David Sullivan, one of Carman’s attorneys, said authorities appeared to have come to that conclusion after finding a note in his cell. While the contents of the note were not disclosed, Sullivan said his client may have left an explanation before committing suicide. In a statement to the New Haven Register, he said, “We believe Mr. Carman left us a note that we look forward to receiving to make sense of a very tragic situation.”

Circumstances Surrounding His Death

Cheshire County Corrections Superintendent Douglas Iosue gave a brief explanation of the circumstances surrounding Nathan Carman’s death. He said the suspect, who was the only person in his jail cell, was declared dead 40 minutes after being discovered unresponsive by staff members making routine rounds at 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.

David Sullivan, Carman’s attorney, said that when he met with his client on Wednesday to discuss the case, he found him to be in “excellent spirits” and that their discussion of the trial was “productive” because they both thought he would be found not guilty of the accusations made against him.

Background on the Case

In 2016, Carman’s mother, Linda Carman, disappeared while on a fishing trip with her son off the coast of Rhode Island. Nathan Carman was rescued after a week at sea, but his mother’s body was never found. Carman was later accused of killing his mother to inherit her estate, which was valued at over $6 million.

Carman was arrested in 2019 and charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial when he was found dead in his jail cell. The case has drawn national attention, with many following the investigation and trial closely.

Conclusion

The death of Nathan Carman has left many unanswered questions, and the investigation into his death is ongoing. While his alleged involvement in his mother’s disappearance and death will never be fully resolved, his family and legal team are left to mourn his death and try to make sense of a tragic situation.

News Source : Ambarish Awale

Source Link :How did Nathan Carman die? Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea over inheritance dies in prison/