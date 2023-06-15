Dead – Death – Obituary News : Veronica Lario: Silvio Berlusconi’s Former Spouse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Italy’s Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86

Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi passed away last week at the age of 86 due to leukemia. He was a controversial figure in Italian politics and had a long and colorful career in public life.

Early Life and Career

Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi was the son of a bank employee and a housewife. He studied law at the University of Milan and began his career as a real estate developer in the 1960s. He went on to build a media empire that included television networks, publishing houses, and newspapers.

Political Career

Berlusconi entered politics in the 1990s and founded the Forza Italia party in 1994. He served as Italy’s Prime Minister three times between 1994 and 2011. His time in office was marked by controversy and scandal. He was accused of corruption, tax fraud, and bribery, among other charges.

Controversies

Berlusconi was notorious for his controversial statements and behavior. He was criticized for his treatment of women and for his ties to organized crime. In 2013, he was found guilty of paying an underage prostitute for sex and of abuse of power, although the conviction was later overturned on appeal.

Personal Life

Berlusconi was married twice and had five children. His second wife, Veronica Lario, filed for divorce in 2009 after he attended the 18th birthday party of an aspiring model. He was also linked to several other women during his time in office.

Legacy

Berlusconi was a polarizing figure in Italian politics. He was loved by his supporters for his charisma and for his promises to reform the country’s economy. However, he was also hated by his critics for his corruption and for his perceived attacks on democracy.

Final Thoughts

Silvio Berlusconi’s death marks the end of an era in Italian politics. He was a larger-than-life figure who dominated the country’s political landscape for decades. While his legacy is complicated, there is no denying that he left a lasting impact on Italy and on the world.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Who Is Silvio Berlusconi's Ex-Wife Veronica Lario?/