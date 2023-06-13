Dead – Death – Obituary News : Versatile Actor Treat Williams Passes at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Treat Williams: A Versatile Actor Who Chose Quality Over Stardom

Early Life and Career

Treat Williams was born on December 1, 1951, in Stamford, Connecticut, to an executive at Merck chemical. He grew up in Rowayton, Connecticut, and graduated from the private Kent School in 1969. Williams’ love for acting started early, and he amassed a long résumé in community, college, and summer theater before graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1973.

Acting Career

Williams’ first significant film role was as a hippie leader in the 1979 movie musical “Hair,” which led to several featured and leading roles in bigger-budget Hollywood movies such as Steven Spielberg’s comedy “1941” (1979) and the gritty police whistleblower drama “Prince of the City” (1981). However, Williams’ quest for versatility over traditional stardom meant that he took less-demanding roles on the Hallmark Channel in programs such as “Chesapeake Shores” and appeared in a Dolly Parton Christmas special.

Williams also appeared in an earnest 1984 ABC-TV movie version of the Tennessee Williams melodrama “A Streetcar Named Desire” as Stanley Kowalski to Ann-Margret’s Blanche Dubois. Over the years, Williams appeared in dozens of television shows but was perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 in “Everwood” on the WB network. He played a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of that name. Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the CBS show “Blue Bloods.”

Personal Life and Tragic Death

In 1988, Williams married Pam Van Sant, with whom he had two children. On June 12, 2022, Williams died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. An SUV was turning left into a parking lot when it collided with Williams’ motorcycle in the town of Dorset, according to a statement from the Vermont State Police. Despite wearing a helmet, Williams suffered critical injuries and was flown to a hospital in Albany, N.Y., where he died.

Legacy

Treat Williams was a versatile actor who chose quality over stardom. He was always willing to take on challenging roles in big-budget Hollywood movies or less-demanding roles on the Hallmark Channel. Williams’ love for acting and his dedication to his craft made him a respected figure in the entertainment industry. He will be remembered for his outstanding performances and his contributions to the world of film and television.

News Source : Staff and wire reports

Source Link :Treat Williams, versatile star of film, TV and stage, dies at 71/