Dead – Death – Obituary News : Veteran Actress Shanta Tambe Passes Away

Veteran actress Shanta Tambe passed away

The Indian film industry has lost another gem as veteran actress Shanta Tambe passed away on July 31, 2021. She was 87 years old at the time of her demise. Tambe had been battling age-related health issues for some time now and had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a few days before her death.

Early life and career

Tambe was born in 1934 in Maharashtra and started her acting career in the 1950s. She was a versatile actress who appeared in Marathi, Hindi, and Gujarati films. She was known for her exceptional acting skills and was considered one of the finest actresses in the Marathi film industry.

Career highlights

Tambe appeared in more than 60 films in her career spanning over five decades. She was known for her impactful performances in films like “Godaan”, “Jogwa”, “Gharabaher”, “Jait Re Jait”, and “Samna”. Her performance in the film “Jogwa” earned her a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2009. Tambe also won the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film “Samna”.

Tambe was not only a renowned actress but also a skilled theatre artist. She was associated with the renowned Marathi theatre group, “Theatre Academy”. She acted in several plays and was known for her powerful performances on stage as well.

Tributes pour in

Tambe’s demise has left the film industry in shock. Many actors and filmmakers took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late actress. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Sad to know the demise of veteran actress Shantaji Tambe, my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace.” Actor Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted, “RIP Shanta Tai Tambe – condolences to the family. She was a wonderful actress and will be missed.”

Legacy

Tambe’s contribution to Indian cinema and theatre will always be remembered. She was a talented actress who left an indelible mark on the industry. Her performances were impactful and touched the hearts of many. Tambe’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and theatre artists.

Final thoughts

The passing away of veteran actress Shanta Tambe is a great loss to the Indian film industry. She was a talented actress who left an indelible mark on the industry. Her performances were impactful and touched the hearts of many. Tambe will always be remembered for her contribution to Indian cinema and theatre. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

