Dead – Death – Obituary News : Veteran Actress V Vasantha Passes Away, Played Sridevi & Rajinikanth’s Mother

Remembering Veteran Tamil Actress V Vasantha

The Tamil film industry mourns the loss of veteran actress V Vasantha who passed away on May 20 in Chennai. The actress, who was 82 years old, had been battling age-related issues for some time. V Vasantha was a popular face in the Tamil film industry of the 1980s, known for her roles as a motherly figure on screen.

V Vasantha was known for her versatility as an actress and for the depth of emotions she brought to the characters she portrayed. Her most memorable roles include playing the mother of superstar Rajinikanth in the film ‘Ranuva Veeran’ and that of Sridevi’s mother in ‘Moondram Pirai’.

The Tamil film industry has been pouring in messages of condolences for the veteran actress, expressing their sadness at her passing. Many have hailed her as a talented actress who had a significant impact on Tamil cinema.

Although V Vasantha is best known for her work in films, she first began her career as a theatre artist. She later made her debut in the Tamil film industry opposite actor Jaishankar in the film ‘Iravum Pagalum’ and starred opposite Ashokan in ‘Karthikai Deepam’.

V Vasantha’s passing is a great loss to the Tamil film industry, and her contributions to the world of cinema will be remembered for years to come. Her performances on screen touched the hearts of many, and she will always be remembered as a talented actress who brought depth and emotion to her roles.

As we say goodbye to V Vasantha, let us remember her legacy and the impact she had on Tamil cinema. Her passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. Rest in peace, V Vasantha.

News Source : Ch Sowmya Sruthi

Source Link :Veteran Actress V Vasantha Who Played Sridevi & Rajinikanth’s Mother Passes Away! Deets Inside/