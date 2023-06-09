Dead – Death – Obituary News : Veteran Artist Krishnappa Passes Away in Bengaluru

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bengaluru’s veteran artist Krishnappa passes away

Bengaluru’s art community is mourning the loss of veteran artist Krishnappa, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82. Krishnappa was known for his unique style and contribution to the art world, and his death has left a void in the community.

Life and career of Krishnappa

Krishnappa was born in 1939 in Kolar, Karnataka. He completed his diploma in painting from the College of Fine Arts in Bengaluru in 1965 and went on to become a prominent figure in the art world. He was known for his distinct style that combined traditional Indian art with modern techniques and materials.

Throughout his career, Krishnappa held several solo exhibitions and participated in group shows and art camps. His work has been featured in galleries across India and has received critical acclaim. He was also a recipient of the Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy award in 1975.

Legacy of Krishnappa

Krishnappa’s contribution to the Indian art world cannot be overstated. He was a pioneer in blending traditional and modern techniques, creating a unique style that was both timeless and contemporary. His work has influenced generations of artists and will continue to inspire future generations.

His paintings often depicted rural life and landscapes, capturing the essence of Indian culture and tradition. He used bold colors and dynamic brushstrokes to create vibrant and lively compositions, showcasing the beauty and simplicity of everyday life.

His legacy will live on through his paintings, which will continue to be admired and appreciated by art lovers and collectors alike. His passing is a great loss to the art community, but his contribution to the Indian art world will never be forgotten.

Tributes to Krishnappa

Following news of Krishnappa’s passing, tributes poured in from the art community and beyond. Many artists and art lovers took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the veteran artist.

“Krishnappa was a true master of his craft, and his contributions to the Indian art world will always be remembered,” said one artist.

“We have lost a great artist and a wonderful human being. Krishnappa’s legacy will continue to inspire us all,” said another.

The art community in Bengaluru is planning to hold a tribute exhibition in honor of Krishnappa, showcasing his work and celebrating his life and contributions to the art world.

Conclusion

Krishnappa’s passing is a great loss to the Indian art world. He was a pioneer in blending traditional and modern techniques, creating a unique style that was both timeless and contemporary. His work has influenced generations of artists and will continue to inspire future generations. His legacy will live on through his paintings, which will continue to be admired and appreciated by art lovers and collectors alike.

Rest in peace, Krishnappa.

