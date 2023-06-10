Dead – Death – Obituary News : Veteran Dies After Neglect in Care Home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Army Veteran Dies After Allegedly Being Left in Bed with Uncleaned Vomit at a Yorkshire Care Home

The family of Army veteran John Lloyd has claimed that he was left in bed with uncleaned vomit for weeks before his death at the Old School House care home in Gilberdyke, in the East Riding of Yorkshire in October 2021. The family believes that if he had been cared for properly, he could have lived longer. East Riding Council launched an investigation into his care, but the family has been denied closure due to delays in receiving the findings.

The council’s Safeguarding Report upheld several of Mr Lloyd’s family’s allegations that he did not receive the standard of care expected from a residential home. The report upheld claims of poor hygiene prior to the 77-year-old getting a urinal infection, his dietary needs not being supported, and drinks being left on his bedside table. It also partially upheld claims that he had been given medication on an empty stomach, causing him to vomit. Allegations that the care home was generally untidy, did not have proper facilities for residents with mobility issues, and communicated with the family poorly were not upheld.

The report further stated that it could not uphold the family’s claim that the lack of care led to Mr Lloyd’s death and recommended no further action for the home. It added that there was evidence the home had improved following its findings, including by monitoring residents’ weight more thoroughly. The council has apologised for the delays and said that the written findings of their inquiry have been sent to the family. However, Ms Allinson says she has yet to receive them. The care home has declined to comment.

Mr Lloyd, who had frontal lobe dementia, died in Hull Royal Infirmary after staying in the care home for eight weeks from August 2021. His family had sought a place at the home because his wife was no longer able to care for him. However, soon after his arrival, Mr Lloyd began to complain about the way he was being treated. His daughter, Tracy Allinson, said that the nurses didn’t get him out of bed, and the sides of the beds restricted his movements. She also claimed that they didn’t clean him at all, weren’t brushing his teeth, and after three or four weeks, they stopped seeing his wash bag with his clothes in.

Ms Allinson further claimed that he lost about four stone in eight weeks, went into hospital three or four times during that time, and was not getting the care he needed. She alleged that the home did not recognise that he was dying when he passed out the day before he died, and that the ambulance crew said they had never seen such poor quality care. Ms Allinson said that her father deserved better care, and it was like the home thought that now he’s dead, it doesn’t matter.

The Care Quality Commission rated The Old School House “Good” after its latest inspection in July, with the home now under new management since Mr Lloyd stayed there. East Riding Council’s adult social care director, Beverley Compton, said that Mr Lloyd’s family had been sent the written findings of their enquiry into the care he received. She added that the council undertook a safeguarding adults enquiry following concerns raised by Mr Lloyd’s family, and apologised for the delay in sharing the full report with them. She expressed condolences to the family and all affected by Mr Lloyd’s death.

Elderly care neglect Care home abuse Veteran mistreatment Nursing home negligence End-of-life care failures

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Heartbreak after veteran left lying in own vomit in care home weeks before death/