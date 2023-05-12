Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Veteran Drummer Dies at 84”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jet Black: The Driving Force Behind The Stranglers

On December 6th, 2022, the music world lost one of its legendary figures, Jet Black. At the age of 84, the veteran drummer and founder of the British rock band, The Stranglers, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fans and fellow musicians took to social media to pay their respects, sharing their fondest memories and expressing their condolences. Black may have retired in 2018, but his legacy lives on, and his influence on the music industry will never be forgotten.

Jet Black, born Brian John Duffy on August 26th, 1938, initially pursued a career in retail before deciding to pursue his passion for music. In 1974, he founded The Stranglers with singer Hugh Cornwell, and the band quickly gained popularity with their unique sound and style. Black’s driving force was instrumental in the formation of the band, and he remained a member until his retirement in 2015. Despite his health issues, he continued to tour with the band until 2018.

Black’s health problems had a significant impact on his career. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in 2007, which prevented him from performing outside the UK. In 2012, he was hospitalized with chest pain and had to cancel a tour. Despite being warned not to leave the UK, he continued to perform a few shows overseas. In 2014, he performed at the Cambridge Corn Exchange, marking his last performance with The Stranglers.

The Stranglers were best known for their early albums and songs, including No More Heroes, Always the Sun, and Big Thing Coming. They became famous in the 1970s and 1980s, and Jet Black’s signature drumming style was an integral part of their success. His drumming was powerful, precise, and influential, and it inspired many other musicians.

Jet Black was more than just a drummer; he was also a talented guitarist and writer. He wrote two novels, Many Ado About Nothing and Seven Days in Nice, and his contributions to the music industry were significant. He was an inspiration to other musicians, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

The Stranglers manager, Sil Willcox, praised Jet’s impact on the band, stating that he was the driving force behind their formation. Willcox went on to say that Jet was an inspiration to the other members, and his influence on the band’s sound and style was immeasurable.

Jet Black’s passing is a significant loss for the music industry, and his contributions to the British rock scene will be remembered forever. His unique style, passion, and dedication to music will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. Fans and fellow musicians will always remember his signature drumming style, his infectious energy, and his unwavering commitment to the art of music. Rest in peace, Jet Black. You will be missed.

