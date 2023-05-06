Dead – Death – Obituary News : Veteran reporter Tony Valdez’s cause of death investigated at age 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tony Valdez: A Tribute to the Late News Reporter

The news of Tony Valdez’s death at the age of 78 has left the journalism community in Los Angeles in mourning. The veteran reporter and anchor at KTTV Channel 11 was admired for his work and dedication to the craft of journalism.

A Legacy of Excellence

Valdez’s career in journalism spanned several decades, during which he worked with some of the top news organizations in Los Angeles. He started as a writer, producer, and reporter for KLTA and KCET before joining La Opinion and Los Angeles Herald-Examiner.

Valdez’s most significant contribution to the journalism community, however, was his work with KTTV, where he worked from 1980 until his retirement in 2016. He was a reporter for the news segment of L.A.’s Most Wanted and hosted the weekly public affairs program Midday Sunday, which focused on local and national issues.

Valdez was also a weekend news anchor for the station from 1991 to 1993. His contributions to the field of journalism were recognized with several awards, including Emmy, Golden Mike, and Los Angeles Press Club awards.

A Kind and Supportive Colleague

Valdez’s colleagues and friends fondly remember him as a kind and supportive person who always had time for others. Araksya Karapetyan, a journalist who worked with Valdez at Fox 11, shared her experience of working with him:

“From the very beginning, I remember how kind and supportive he was when I joined the team. He was genuinely curious about me, interested in my story, who I was, what I represented and what I had to offer the world. Always busy running around but whenever we had a few minutes in between newscasts we would catch up in the newsroom or in the hallway and talk about… life.”

Karapetyan also spoke about how Valdez’s storytelling style was old-school, with facts, details, empathy, and depth. She regretted not taking one of his tours to learn more about Los Angeles and described how hearing his voice made her feel protected and comforted.

A Controversial Moment

Valdez’s career was not without controversy, however. In 2006, he was involved in a debate with KFI talk show hosts John and Ken over the issue of Manifest Destiny. Valdez criticized the monuments to the Mormon Battalion, saying that it was responsible for the death of several Mexicans. However, the claims were false.

John and Ken asked their listeners to email KTTV, accusing Valdez of violating journalistic neutrality. Although Valdez was supposed to apologize during his appearance on Midday Sunday on May 7, 2006, it did not happen, and instead, the station apologized to everyone during the evening newscast on May 4, 2006.

A Life Well-Lived

Valdez’s survivors include his son Steve and three grandchildren. Those who wish to donate something in his memory can send it to the LA Conservancy or the 8 Ball Foundation.

Tony Valdez’s contributions to journalism in Los Angeles will always be remembered. His legacy of excellence, kindness, and dedication to the craft will continue to inspire journalists for years to come.

News Source : Anupal Sraban Neog

Source Link :What happened to Tony Valdez? Cause of death explored as veteran Fox reporter passes away at 78/