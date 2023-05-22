Dead – Death – Obituary News : Veteran Telugu Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Telugu Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away at 71

The Telugu and Tamil film industry has lost a gem with the sad demise of veteran actor Sarath Babu. He passed away on May 22, 2021, due to age-related ailments. The actor was 71 years old and had been undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

Sarath Babu had a massive fan following, and his death has left his fans and the film industry in shock. He was said to be critical, and news of his death surfaced on social media on May 3. However, his sister dismissed the reports as false. Several celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, had to delete their tweets mourning his alleged death.

Sarath Babu was a versatile actor who appeared in over 200 films, including Hindi films. He made his acting debut in 1973 and shot to fame with the 1978 Tamil film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, directed by K Balachander. He won eight state Nandi Awards for his performances in Telugu films.

Apart from movies, Sarath Babu also worked on TV shows, showcasing his talent as a versatile actor across different platforms. He was known for his ability to play a variety of roles and was a highly respected member of the film fraternity.

In his personal life, Sarath Babu was married twice. His first marriage was to actress Rama Prabha in 1974, but they divorced in 1988. He then married Sneha Nambiar in 1990, but their marriage ended in 2011.

The news of Sarath Babu’s death has left his fans and colleagues heartbroken. Many took to social media to express their grief and pay their respects to the actor. His death is a huge loss to the film industry, and he will always be remembered for his contribution to the world of cinema.

In conclusion, Sarath Babu was a legendary actor who had left an indelible mark on the Telugu and Tamil film industry. He will forever be remembered for his versatility, talent, and contribution to Indian cinema. May his soul rest in peace.

