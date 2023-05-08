Dead – Death – Obituary News : Veterinarian Dr. Arran Lamont Passes Away in Alberta

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved Alberta Veterinarian, Dr. Arran Lamont passes away

On Tuesday, June 7, Stony Plain Veterinary Clinic announced the death of Veterinarian, Dr. Arran Lamont via a statement shared on Facebook. “It is with deepest sorrow that we must announce the passing of our Dr. Arran Lamont,” the statement read. However, his cause of death was not disclosed.

Dr. Lamont was a beloved member of the community, known for his compassion and dedication to animal care. He had been a veterinarian for over 20 years, and his patients and their owners held him in high regard.

A Tribute to Dr. Lamont

Dr. Lamont was an amazing man and friend to many. He was always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that his patients received the best care possible. He was known for his gentle touch and his ability to put even the most nervous pets at ease.

Dr. Lamont was also a mentor to many aspiring veterinarians, always eager to share his knowledge and experience with others. He was a true professional and his passion for animal care was evident in everything that he did.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Dr. Lamont’s passing has left the community in mourning. He was a beloved figure in the community, and his loss has been deeply felt by all who knew him.

The Stony Plain Veterinary Clinic, where Dr. Lamont worked, has been closed to allow staff to grieve the loss. The clinic will reopen on Monday, June 13th.

Dr. Lamont touched many lives during his time as a veterinarian. His dedication to animal care and his compassion for his patients will always be remembered. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Condolences and Prayers

Dr. Arran Lamont’s passing is a great loss to the veterinary community and the community at large. He will always be remembered for his dedication to animal care and his compassion for his patients. Rest in peace, Dr. Lamont.

