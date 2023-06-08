Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vicky Granny’s Funeral and Visitation Details – The Guardian

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vicky: A Life Well-Lived

Arlington, Texas mourns the loss of a beloved member of their community. Vicky Granny passed away on June 3, 2023, after a long and brave battle against cancer. She was a devoted Christian, and her family and friends take solace in the belief that she is now at rest in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Vicky was born on January 14, 1954, in Abilene, Texas. Her parents were Lewis Gribble and Georgia Lee Henderson Gribble, and she was the youngest of four siblings. She attended Bonham Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High School, and Cooper High School, where she obtained her formal education.

In 1974, Vicky moved to Harlingen, Texas, where she met the love of her life, Daniel “Dan” Lee Wright. They were married, and together they had two daughters, Sabin Wright and Stephanie Rhyner. Vicky was a devoted mother and grandmother to her three grandchildren, Ty Garrett Rhyner, Jake Hunter Rhyner, and Luke Daniel Wright. She always referred to them as her “three angels.”

Throughout her life, Vicky wore many hats. She began her career as a cosmetologist, helping people look and feel their best. Later, she managed a law office and owned an answering service and a store known as the Hop Shop. She worked alongside her husband at Wright Way Construction, and eventually managed her own construction company, Border Contractors. Vicky was a true entrepreneur, and her hard work and dedication to her businesses were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Despite her many professional accomplishments, Vicky’s true passion was her family and her faith. She was a devoted Christian, and her faith was a guiding force in her life. She lived her life according to the teachings of Jesus Christ, and she always put others before herself. Vicky was kind, compassionate, and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She touched the lives of countless people, and her memory will be cherished forever.

The funeral services for Vicky were held in the city of Weslaco, Texas, where her family and friends gathered to pay their respects. Despite their sorrow, they celebrated Vicky’s life and all the joy and love that she brought into the world. They remembered her infectious smile, her warm heart, and her unwavering faith. They honored her legacy and all that she accomplished in her too-short life.

Vicky Granny may be gone, but her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. She was a shining example of what it means to be a good person, a loving mother and grandmother, and a faithful Christian. Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us for generations to come. Rest in peace, Vicky. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

