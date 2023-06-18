Dead – Death – Obituary News : Victim of Rape Attempt Passes Away at Hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Victim of Attempted Rape Dies at MMCH

A 45-year-old woman named Shamsunnahar, who was a victim of attempted rape in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka upazila, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Saturday morning. Shamsunnahar hailed from Joyka village in Kishoreganj’s Karimganj upazila and had been residing in Bhaluka’s Mallickpur area for ten years due to her job.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, Shamsunnahar was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning with critical head injuries. She was later shifted to the ICU, where she died around 11:00 am on Saturday. Dr Md Jakiul Islam, Deputy Director of MMCH, confirmed the news and stated that the woman died due to profuse bleeding following head injuries.

The victim’s elder brother filed a case accusing three staffers last afternoon with the police station. Md Kamal Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Bhaluka Police Station, said the woman was returning home in Bhaluka upazila town from work at a garment factory in Gazipur’s Mawna. As the bus reached the Seedstore area in Bhaluka around 11:00 pm, all passengers except the woman got off. When the vehicle started moving again, the bus staffers attempted to rape her.

The woman tried to resist the attackers and screamed for help. At one stage, she jumped off the moving bus and sustained critical injuries to her head. Hearing her screams, some locals rushed to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital. She was later moved to MMCH.

On information, a patrol team of Bhaluka police seized the bus and arrested the three bus stuffers with the help of locals. The arrestees – bus driver Rakib Mia, 21, his helper Arif Mia, 20, and supervisor Ananda Das, 19 – were produced before a Mymensingh court this afternoon with a seven-day remand prayer. The court, however, sent them to jail.

Shamsunnahar’s Dream Shattered

Shamsunnahar was a single mother who raised two sons, Ashraful Islam Sajib and Sajjatul Islam Sakib, on her own. Currently, Sajib is a second-year student at Sylhet Polytechnic Institute, and Sakib is a tenth grader at Kishoreganj Polytechnic School and College.

Talking to the correspondent, a sobbing Sajib said he had the last phone conversation with his mother on Friday evening, and the incident occurred at night. “It was a regular routine for our mother to check up on us. What we were doing; whether we had been studying or not. Everything is now in complete darkness. Who will take care of us now?” he asked.

“It was our mother who was there for us, as we did not get the love and affection of our father. My mother was divorced when I was a second grader, and it was my mother’s determination to educate us so that we could live a decent and secure life,” Sajib added.

“To ensure a better future, she had been continuing her laborious job as a garment worker for ten years, but she left us unexpectedly,” said Sajib.

Mozammel Haque, her brother, said they would do everything to materialize the dream of his sister. “As there is no one for the Shamsunnahar’s sons, it is their responsibility to do everything that they can,” said a crying Mozammel.

They all demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

Sexual assault Hospital negligence Criminal investigation Violence against women Women’s safety and security

News Source : The Daily Star

Source Link :Rape attempt victim dies at MMCH/