Dead – Death – Obituary News : Victoria Licari of Boronia, Australia Passes Away

Max Licari Death, Obituary

The tragic news that Max Licari passed away on May 5th has been delivered to you by Max Licari’s family and friends, who would like to express their deepest condolences. Despite the fact that he only had a relatively brief life, it was full of amazing and enlightening events.

Max Licari was a native of Boronia, Victoria, Australia, and studied at Knox Technical School and Knox Tech.

MAX’S SERVICE NOTICE

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, a memorial service will be placed at the Heritage Funeral Home, which is located at 733 Boronia Road, to honor Max Licari. Visit www.heritagefunerals.com.au/upcoming-services if you can’t make it to the service in person or if you’d like to watch it live online.

A cremation that was carried out covertly. All through the service, members of our church had been praying for him. I love and appreciate each and every one of you, especially Matt Licari, very much. I’m sending each and every one of you, Licari, my love and best wishes. I am devastated and regretful after learning of this awful incident.

And I want you to know that my thoughts and condolences are with you, Matt. To each and every one of you, I send my undying love, always and forever. Given how difficult it is, you have gone through something that nobody else should ever have to. We are here for you, and we are thinking and praying for your family, including you, Matt, Donna, and Lorraine, as well as the rest of your family.

Right now, you’re getting lots of hugs and good vibes. after a particularly valiant and victorious effort, at rest. I’m giving Matthew, his aunt Donna, Uncle Geoffrey, grandmother Lorraine, and the rest of the family my love and best wishes. Hugs and plenty of love are headed your way.

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :Max Licari Victoria Death, Obituary – Boronia, Victoria, Australia Native Has Died – fh memorial/