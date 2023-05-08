Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Vida Blue, 3-Time World Series Champ, Passes at 73’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vida Blue: A Baseball Legend and Trailblazer

On May 7th, 2023, the baseball world lost one of its brightest stars as Vida Blue passed away at the age of 73. A hard-throwing left-hander, Blue was one of the biggest draws in baseball during the early 1970s and helped lead the Oakland A’s to three straight World Series titles. Despite his success on the field, Blue’s career was derailed by drug problems, which he openly acknowledged impeded his chances of being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Born on July 28th, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana, Blue was a natural athlete who excelled in multiple sports, including baseball, basketball, and football. He was selected by the Kansas City Athletics in the second round of the 1967 amateur draft and made his big league debut on July 20th, 1969, just a week shy of his 20th birthday.

Despite his youth, Blue quickly established himself as one of the game’s brightest young stars. In just his fourth start, he pitched a no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins, becoming the youngest pitcher to accomplish the feat since the live ball era began in 1920. Blue’s remarkable talent was on full display in 1971 when he won both the American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player Award after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts.

Over the course of his 17-year career, Blue played for the A’s, Giants, and Royals, finishing with a record of 209-161, a 3.27 ERA, and 2,175 strikeouts. He was a six-time All-Star, a three-time 20-game winner, and a three-time World Series champion. Despite his impressive resume, Blue never received more than 8.7% of the vote on the Hall of Fame ballot, far short of the 75% needed for induction.

Blue’s career was not without its controversies, however. He struggled with drug problems throughout his playing days, which led to his suspension from baseball in 1984 and a prison sentence for possession of cocaine. Despite these setbacks, Blue remained a beloved figure in the baseball community, known for his engaging personality, caring nature, and trailblazing achievements on the field.

Blue was a pioneer in many ways, breaking down barriers for African American players in a predominantly white sport. He became the first pitcher to start the All-Star Game for both leagues and played a key role in the Oakland A’s teams of the early 1970s, known as the Swingin’ A’s, who won three straight World Series titles and captured the imagination of fans across the country with their colorful personalities and brash style of play.

Blue’s impact on the game of baseball will be felt for generations to come. His remarkable talent and charismatic personality made him a fan favorite, while his trailblazing achievements paved the way for future generations of African American players. Although he may never be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Blue will always be remembered as a franchise legend and a true baseball icon. Rest in peace, Vida.

