Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue, Ace of A’s World Series Victories, Passes at 73

Vida Blue, Star Pitcher for Oakland A’s, Dies at Age 73

Vida Blue, a talented left-handed pitcher who helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three consecutive World Series titles in the early 1970s, died on May 6, 2023, according to a statement from the team. He was 73 years old.

The cause of death was not immediately announced, but Blue had been seen using a walking stick for assistance during a recent reunion event for the 1973 championship team.

A Career of Great Heights

Blue’s talent on the mound was undeniable, and he quickly made a name for himself after being drafted by the Kansas City Athletics in 1967. He made his major league debut with Oakland in 1969, just before his 20th birthday, and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

In 1971, Blue won both the American League Cy Young Award and the Most Valuable Player award after posting a 24-8 record with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts. At 22 years old, he was the youngest player to ever win the MVP award. He remains one of only 11 pitchers to win both awards in the same year.

Over his 17-year career, Blue compiled a record of 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games, and 37 shutouts. He played for Oakland from 1969-1977, San Francisco from 1978-1981 and 1985-1986, and Kansas City from 1982-1983.

Blue was a six-time All-Star and a three-time 20-game winner. He helped lead the Oakland Athletics to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-1974, and was one of the standout players on the team that became known as the “Swingin’ A’s.”

Challenges Off the Field

Despite his many accomplishments on the field, Blue’s career was not without its challenges. In the mid-1970s, he clashed with team owner Charlie Finley and was the subject of several trade attempts. He struggled in the World Series, going 0-3.

Later in his career, Blue faced drug problems that would ultimately derail his Hall of Fame aspirations. He was sentenced to three months in federal prison in 1983 after being found in possession of cocaine, and was one of several players ordered by Commissioner Peter Ueberroth to undergo random drug testing for the rest of their careers.

In a 2021 interview with The Washington Post, Blue expressed regret that his drug problems had impeded his chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. He appeared on the ballot four times, but never received enough votes for induction.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Despite the challenges he faced, Blue remained a beloved figure in the world of baseball. His talent on the mound inspired generations of young players, and his impact on the game will be felt for years to come.

After news of his passing was announced, Blue’s former teammates and fans took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his memory.

“There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others,” wrote former A’s pitcher Dave Stewart in a tweet.

Blue’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of baseball players, and his contributions to the game will never be forgotten.

