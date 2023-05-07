Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue: Death, Age, Family, Spouse, Kids, Height

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vida Blue: The Left-Handed Pitching Legend

Vida Rochelle Blue Jr., popularly known as Vida Blue, was an American professional baseball player who played as a left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball between 1969 and 1986. He was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana, to Vida Blue Sr. and Sallie Blue. Vida Blue died on May 6, 2023, at the age of 73 due to a type of cancer.

Career Highlights

Vida Blue played a crucial role as a member of the Oakland Athletics dynasty that won three consecutive World Series Championships between 1972 and 1974. He was the youngest player to win the American League MVP award in 1971, his first full season in the major leagues. He led the American League in wins, ERA, and strikeouts that year and also pitched a no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins.

Vida Blue was a six-time All-Star and won three World Series titles in his career. He played for several teams, including the Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Personal Life

Vida Blue was married once during his lifetime. He tied the knot with Peggy Shannon in 1989, and the couple divorced in 1996. Peggy married Vida when she was 31, and she is currently 64 years old. Vida Blue had twins with his ex-wife, who were born in the early 1990s. However, not much is known about their personal life.

Vida Blue’s Legacy

Vida Blue was widely regarded as one of the greatest left-handed pitchers of his generation. He had a career record of 209 wins, 161 losses, and an ERA of 3.27. He also had 2,175 strikeouts in his career. Vida Blue was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

Vida Blue’s legacy extends beyond his on-field accomplishments. He was a trailblazer in the game of baseball, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of players. He was the first African American player to win 20 games in a season for the Oakland Athletics in 1971. He also played a significant role in the integration of the game and helped to break down racial barriers in baseball.

Conclusion

Vida Blue was a legendary left-handed pitcher who had a remarkable career in Major League Baseball. He was a six-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, and the youngest player to win the American League MVP award. Vida Blue’s legacy extends beyond his on-field accomplishments, as he was a trailblazer in the game of baseball who helped to break down racial barriers. His contributions to the game will be remembered for generations to come.

News Source : MyNewsGh

Source Link :Vida Blue Cause of Death, Age, Parents, Siblings, Wife, Children, Height /