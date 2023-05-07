Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue, Iconic Pitcher for SF Giants and Oakland A’s, Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vida Blue: A Legend of Bay Area Baseball

On May 7, 2023, the baseball community received some heartbreaking news as it was announced that former SF Giants and Oakland A’s icon, Vida Blue, had passed away at the age of 73. Blue was a beloved figure in the Bay Area and his impact on baseball, both on and off the field, cannot be overstated.

Blue played in parts of 17 seasons with the A’s, Giants, and Kansas City Royals. He served two separate stints with San Francisco, finishing his career with the club after the 1986 season. During his time in the majors, Blue established himself as one of the best pitchers in the game, earning one Cy Young award and six All-Star selections. However, his impact on baseball goes far beyond his on-field accomplishments.

Blue had a meteoric rise to stardom in a way that was similar to Tim Lincecum in that he went from promising, young starting pitcher to one of the best in the game seemingly overnight. His dominance on the mound earned him the AL Cy Young award in 1971 after posting a 1.82 ERA, 2.20 FIP, 0.95 WHIP, 8.7 K/9, and a 3.42 SO/W ratio across 312 innings as a 21-year-old.

But it was not just Blue’s impact on the field that made him a legend. He was a trailblazer off the field as well. In 1972, Blue emboldened his fellow players by holding out over a contract dispute with the A’s. He and the team eventually agreed to a deal, but he proved that players have a lot of leverage in contract discussions. For years, that was not the belief held by baseball players.

Blue’s impact on baseball went even further when he, along with Curt Flood, challenged the reserve clause in baseball that was eventually abolished in 1975, giving way to the advent of free agency. Today’s players owe a lot to the groundwork paved by Blue, Flood, and many others who fought for their rights as professional athletes.

Throughout his career, Blue was a staple in the Bay Area community. He was loved by fans of both the Giants and A’s and his impact on the game was tremendous. In his post-playing career, Blue was a fixture alongside former Giants pitcher Bill Laskey on the postgame show on KNBR. Laskey was among those who mourned the loss of his close friend on social media, saying, “Vida Blue my close friend for so many years has passed away, words cannot describe how great of a person he was to friends & fans of both the Giants & A’s…we will all miss his smile & laughter…RIP my brother my heart will always love you!”

The Giants also released a statement following the news of Blue’s passing, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Vida Blue. Vida was a true legend of the game and a beloved member of the Giants family. His contributions to the sport and the Bay Area community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Blue’s legacy will live on in the Bay Area and beyond. He was a true legend of the game and a trailblazer who fought for the rights of professional athletes. His impact on baseball, both on and off the field, will be remembered for generations to come. We at Around the Foghorn would like to extend our deepest condolences to Blue’s friends and family.

News Source : Jeff Young

Source Link :SF Giants and Oakland A’s icon Vida Blue passes away at 73/