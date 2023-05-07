Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue, Iconic SF and Oakland A’s Pitcher, Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vida Blue, Former AL MVP and 3-Time World Series Champ, Dies

Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three consecutive World Series championships, died on Wednesday. He was 71.

Early Life and Career

Blue was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana. He grew up in a poor family and worked in the cotton fields as a child. He started playing baseball at a young age and quickly showed promise as a pitcher.

In 1967, Blue was signed by the Kansas City Athletics as an amateur free agent. He spent the next few years in the minor leagues, honing his skills and working on his control. He made his major league debut in 1969, but it wasn’t until the following season that he established himself as a star.

AL MVP and Cy Young Award Winner

Blue had a breakout season in 1971, going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts. He won the American League MVP and Cy Young Awards that year, becoming the youngest player ever to win both awards in the same season.

Blue followed up his MVP campaign with another strong season in 1972, going 20-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 156 strikeouts. He helped lead the Athletics to their first World Series title since 1930, beating the Cincinnati Reds in seven games.

Three Consecutive World Series Championships

Blue continued to pitch well in the following seasons, helping the Athletics win two more World Series titles in 1973 and 1974. He was a key member of a dominant pitching staff that also included Catfish Hunter, Rollie Fingers, and Ken Holtzman.

Despite his success on the field, Blue struggled with personal demons off the field. He battled drug addiction and alcoholism throughout his career, and his performance suffered as a result. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 1978 and spent the rest of his career bouncing around the league.

Legacy

Blue retired in 1986 with a career record of 209-161, a 3.27 ERA, and 2,175 strikeouts. He was a six-time All-Star and won three World Series championships. He was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.

Blue’s legacy goes beyond his statistics on the field. He was one of the first African American pitchers to achieve success in the major leagues, paving the way for future generations of players. He was also known for his flamboyant personality and colorful style, both on and off the field.

Blue’s death is a loss for the baseball community and for fans of the game. He will be remembered for his talent, his charisma, and his contributions to the sport.

News Source : aroundthefoghorn.com – Jeff Young

Source Link :SF Giants and Oakland A’s icon Vida Blue passes away at 73/