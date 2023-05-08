Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue, Key Player in 3 World Series Wins, Passes at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vida Blue: A Legend of the Oakland Athletics

On May 6, 2023, the baseball world lost one of its biggest stars from the 1970s, Vida Blue. The hard-throwing left-hander became one of baseball’s most prominent figures during his time with the Oakland Athletics, leading the team to three consecutive World Series titles from 1972-1974. Blue was only 73 years old at the time of his death, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Early Years

Blue was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana. He grew up playing baseball and football and was a standout athlete in both sports. Blue was drafted by the Kansas City Athletics in the second round of the 1967 amateur draft at the age of 17. He made his big league debut with Oakland on July 20, 1969, just days before his 20th birthday.

Blue started his career as a reliever, but quickly became a dominant starter for the A’s. In his fourth start, on September 21, 1970, he threw a no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins, becoming the youngest pitcher in the live ball era to do so. Blue’s performance that season earned him a spot on the American League All-Star team in 1971.

Cy Young and MVP

1971 was a career-defining year for Blue. He won the American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts. Blue’s impressive performance made him the youngest player to win the MVP award at the age of 22. He remains one of only 11 pitchers to win both the MVP and Cy Young awards in the same year.

Swingin’ A’s

Blue was a key player on the 1970s Oakland A’s, also known as the Swingin’ A’s. The team, owned by Charlie Finley, was known for its colorful uniforms, long hair, and mustaches. Blue helped lead the team to three consecutive World Series titles from 1972-1974. He was also the first pitcher to start the All-Star Game for both leagues, opening for the American League in 1971 and 1975 and the National League in 1978.

Drug Problems

Blue’s career was derailed by drug problems. He was suspended by Major League Baseball in 1994 for illegal drug use and was ordered by Commissioner Peter Ueberroth to be subject to random drug testing for the rest of his career. Blue had also been arrested multiple times for DUI, eventually leading to a six-month jail sentence in 2005.

Hall of Fame

Despite his impressive career, Blue never made it to the Hall of Fame. He appeared on the ballot four times, but his most significant support came in 1993, with just 8.7% of the vote. Blue believed that his drug problems impeded his road to the Hall of Fame. In a 2021 interview with The Washington Post, he said, “That Hall of Fame thing, that’s something that I can honestly, openly say I wish I was a Hall of Famer.”

Legacy

Blue finished his career with a record of 209-161, a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games, and 37 shutouts. He was a six-time All-Star and a three-time 20-game winner. Blue’s contributions to the Oakland Athletics were significant, and his legacy will be remembered by fans of the team for years to come.

Blue was known for his engaging personality and care for others. In a statement, the A’s said, “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend.” Blue’s ex-teammate Reggie Jackson described him as “personable” and “caring.”

In his lifetime, Blue faced many challenges, but he remained resilient and continued to love baseball. He will be missed by fans and players alike. Rest in peace, Vida Blue.

