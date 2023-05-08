Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue, Mansfield Native, Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vida Blue: A Legend of Major League Baseball

On Sunday, the world of baseball lost one of its brightest stars, Vida Blue. The six-time Major League Baseball All-Star passed away at the age of 71 in his hometown of Mansfield, Louisiana. Blue was a legendary player, known for his incredible pitching skills and his contributions to the Oakland A’s three consecutive World Series championships from 1972-74.

A graduate of the former DeSoto High School, Blue was a prodigious talent from an early age. He quickly made a name for himself on the baseball field, winning the American League’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1971. He went on to pitch for the A’s for eight years, before joining the Giants in 1978. Blue ultimately retired in San Francisco in 1986, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

For fellow Mansfield native Ed Jackson, Vida Blue was more than just a baseball player; he was a source of inspiration and pride for his hometown. “One thing for sure, it put Mansfield on the map,” says Jackson. “Any young guy who had that aspiration to be a great baseball player, or have a great name or be from a small town, it did a lot of things for that city. It did a lot of things for the people that were coming up during his era.”

Indeed, Vida Blue’s impact on the world of baseball cannot be overstated. He was a true pioneer, breaking barriers and shattering records throughout his career. In addition to his MVP award, Blue also won the Cy Young Award in 1971, becoming the youngest player ever to do so at the age of 21. He was a six-time All-Star and a three-time World Series champion, and he helped pave the way for future generations of African American players in the sport.

But Blue’s legacy extends far beyond his accomplishments on the field. He was a beloved figure in the baseball community, known for his infectious personality and his unwavering dedication to the game. He was a mentor and a friend to countless players, coaches, and fans, and his impact on the sport will be felt for years to come.

As news of Blue’s passing spread, tributes poured in from across the baseball world. Former teammates and opponents, as well as fans and friends, all took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the legendary player. Many spoke of his kindness, his generosity, and his infectious love for the game.

For those who knew him best, however, Vida Blue will always be remembered as a true icon of the sport. He was a trailblazer, a champion, and a role model to millions of young players around the world. And although he may be gone, his legacy will live on, inspiring generations of baseball fans and players for years to come. Rest in peace, Vida Blue. You will be missed.

News Source : https://www.ksla.com

Source Link :Mansfield native Vida Blue passes away at 73/