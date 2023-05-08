Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics Legend, Passes Away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sports Illustrated: The Dominance of Vida Blue and the Oakland Athletics in the Early 1970s

Introduction

Vida Blue was a left-handed pitcher who played for the Oakland Athletics from 1969 to 1977. He was a critical part of the team’s success in the early 1970s, where they won three World Series championships in a row from 1972 to 1974. In this article, we will explore the dominance of Vida Blue and the Oakland Athletics during this period.

Early Career

Vida Blue was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana. He was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the 1967 MLB draft. Blue made his debut in the major leagues on July 20, 1969, at the age of 19. He quickly established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 1971.

Cy Young Award

In 1971, Vida Blue had one of the best seasons in baseball history. He finished the season with a record of 24-8, an ERA of 1.82, and 301 strikeouts. He became the first pitcher since Sandy Koufax in 1966 to win both the American League MVP and Cy Young awards in the same season. Blue’s dominance continued into the postseason, where he helped lead the Athletics to their first World Series championship since 1930.

Three-Peat

The Oakland Athletics continued their dominance in the early 1970s, winning three World Series championships in a row from 1972 to 1974. Vida Blue was a critical part of all three championship teams. In 1972, Blue had a record of 6-10 during the regular season, but he stepped up in the postseason, winning two games and helping the Athletics defeat the Cincinnati Reds in seven games.

In 1973, Blue had another fantastic season, finishing with a record of 20-9 and an ERA of 3.28. He also had 197 strikeouts, which was second in the American League. Blue helped lead the Athletics to their second consecutive World Series championship, where they defeated the New York Mets in seven games. Blue won two games in the series, including a complete game shutout in Game 3.

In 1974, Blue had another great season, finishing with a record of 17-15 and an ERA of 3.01. He also had 156 strikeouts, which was ninth in the American League. Blue helped lead the Athletics to their third consecutive World Series championship, where they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Blue won one game in the series, pitching a complete game in Game 3.

Legacy

Vida Blue’s dominance in the early 1970s helped establish him as one of the best pitchers in baseball history. He finished his career with a record of 209-161, an ERA of 3.27, and 2,175 strikeouts. He was a six-time All-Star and won three World Series championships with the Oakland Athletics. Blue was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.

Conclusion

Vida Blue was a dominant pitcher who helped lead the Oakland Athletics to three World Series championships in the early 1970s. His incredible performance in the 1971 season, where he won both the American League MVP and Cy Young awards, is still remembered as one of the best seasons by a pitcher in baseball history. Blue’s legacy continues to be celebrated by baseball fans and historians.

News Source : Sports Illustrated – Matthew Postins

Source Link :Oakland Athletics Legend Vida Blue Dies at Age 73/