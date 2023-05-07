Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue, Oakland’s 3-Time World Series Champ, Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vida Blue: A Bay Area Baseball Icon

Vida Blue, a legendary pitcher who played for Oakland (1969-77), San Francisco (1978-81, 85-86) and Kansas City (1982-83), passed away on October 13, 2021, at the age of 71. Blue finished his career with a 209-161 record, a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games and 37 shutouts over 17 seasons. He was a six-time All-Star and helped pitch the Oakland Athletics to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-74, a feat that has only been accomplished by one other team since then.

Blue’s impact on Bay Area baseball and the community as a whole cannot be overstated. He was a beloved figure who transcended his 17 years on the diamond and inspired generations of fans. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Blue’s career and his legacy.

The Swingin’ A’s

Blue burst onto the scene in 1971, his second season with the A’s. He won the American League Cy Young and MVP awards, becoming the youngest player to win both awards in a single season at the age of 21. Blue led the league with 24 wins, a 1.82 ERA, and eight shutouts. He also had 301 strikeouts, the most by any pitcher in the American League since Walter Johnson in 1912.

Blue’s dominance continued in the following seasons, as he helped lead the A’s to three straight World Series appearances and two championships. Blue was a key part of a pitching staff that included Catfish Hunter, Ken Holtzman, and Rollie Fingers. He won 20 games in 1973 and 17 in 1974. Blue also started the 1971 All-Star Game, striking out six batters in three innings.

The Clash with Finley

Despite his success, Blue clashed publicly with A’s owner Charley Finley. In 1974, Blue refused to sign a contract that would have paid him $17,000 less than he made in 1973. Blue went on strike and was eventually awarded a $50,000 raise by an arbitrator. Finley also tried to trade Blue twice, first to the New York Yankees in June 1976 and then to the Cincinnati Reds in December 1977. Both trades were vetoed by baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, who had the authority to act in the “best interests of baseball.”

Blue was eventually traded to the San Francisco Giants in 1978 for seven players. He spent four seasons with the Giants, winning 14 games in 1979 and 17 in 1980. Blue also started the 1978 All-Star Game, striking out three batters in two innings.

Fall from Grace

In 1982, Blue was traded to the Kansas City Royals. He won 14 games that season but struggled in 1983, finishing with a 4-15 record and a 5.28 ERA. Blue was released by the Royals in August 1983.

In December of that year, Blue was sentenced to one year in prison for misdemeanor possession of approximately a tenth of an ounce of cocaine. However, U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Milton Sullivant suspended the majority of the term, and Blue served three months in federal prison and was fined $5,000.

Blue returned to baseball in 1985, signing with the Giants for two seasons. However, his career never regained its former glory. Blue was among the players ordered by baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth to be subject to random drug testing for the rest of their careers.

Legacy

Despite his fall from grace, Blue remained a beloved figure in the Bay Area. He was known for his charisma and his love for the game. Blue was a mentor to many young players, including fellow left-handed pitcher Barry Zito, who credited Blue with helping him develop his curveball.

Blue was also a philanthropist who gave back to his community. He founded the Vida Blue Youth Foundation, which provides educational and athletic opportunities for underprivileged youth in the Bay Area.

Blue’s impact on Bay Area baseball will be felt for generations to come. He was a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of players and inspired countless fans. Blue’s legacy is a testament to the power of perseverance and the enduring appeal of America’s pastime.

