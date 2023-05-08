Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue, Oakland’s 3-time World Series champion, dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vida Blue: The Hard-Throwing Left-Hander Who Became a Baseball Legend

Vida Blue, a name that evokes memories of one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball history, passed away on August 14, 2021, at the age of 73. Blue was a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash A’s to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems. In this article, we will take a look back at the life and career of this legendary pitcher.

Early Life and Career

Born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana, Blue was the son of a sharecropper. He was a standout athlete in high school, excelling in baseball, football, and basketball. He was selected by the then Kansas City Athletics on the second round of the 1967 amateur draft and made his big league debut with Oakland on July 20, 1969, about a week shy of his 20th birthday.

Blue made four starts and 12 relief appearances in his rookie year, then spent most of 1970 at Triple-A Iowa. Called up when rosters expanded, he pitched a one-hit shutout at Kansas City in his second start. In his fourth start, Blue pitched a no-hitter against Minnesota on September 21, at 21 years, 55 days, making him the youngest pitcher to throw a no-hitter since the live ball era started in 1920.

Dominant Years

Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts with 24 complete games, eight of them shutouts. He was 22 at when he won MVP, the youngest to win the award. He remains among just 11 pitchers to win MVP and Cy Young in the same year.

Blue finished his career with a 209-161 record, a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games, and 37 shutouts over 17 seasons with Oakland (1969-77), San Francisco (1978-81, 85-86), and Kansas City (1982-83). He was a six-time All-Star and a three-time 20-game winner and helped pitch the Swingin’ A’s, as Charley Finley’s colorful, mustachioed team was known, to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-74. Since then, only the 1998-2000 New York Yankees have accomplished the feat.

Blue became the first pitcher to start the All-Star Game for both leagues, opening for the AL in 1971 and ’75 and the NL in ’78. He was a leader on the A’s and clashed with Finley, who attempted to trade him several times.

Drug Problems and Aftermath

Blue’s career was derailed by drug problems. He was ordered to serve three months in federal prison and fined $5,000 for misdemeanor possession of approximately a tenth of an ounce of cocaine in December 1983. He was suspended by Major League Baseball through the remainder of the 1994 season for illegal drug use.

However, Blue returned to baseball with the Giants for two seasons starting in 1995. He was among the players ordered by baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth in 1985 to be subject to random drug testing for the rest of their careers.

Blue’s drug problems may have impeded his road to the Hall of Fame, as he never received the necessary votes to be inducted. He appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot four times, receiving his most support at 8.7% in 1993.

Legacy

Blue’s legacy extends beyond his impressive statistics and accomplishments on the field. He was remembered by his teammates and contemporaries as engaging, personable, and caring. Reggie Jackson, his former teammate, described him as uncomfortable with crowds.

“There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the A’s said in a statement. “Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend.”

Blue’s passing is a reminder of the importance of celebrating and remembering the contributions of baseball legends. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest pitchers to ever play the game and a pioneer in breaking down racial barriers in baseball.

News Source : WRTV Indianapolis

Source Link :Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73/