Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue’s Cause of Death at 73

Legendary Oakland Athletics Player Vida Blue Passes Away at Age 73

The world of baseball is mourning the loss of legendary player Vida Blue, who passed away at the age of 73. Although his friends have stated that he was battling an unidentified form of cancer, no official word has been released regarding the cause of his death.

Who is Vida Blue?

Vida Rochelle Blue Jr. was born in Louisiana and showed promise as a sportsperson from a young age, excelling in both football and baseball. However, he ultimately chose baseball after pitching a no-hitter with 21 strikeouts in his senior year. Despite receiving numerous offers from esteemed NCAA colleges, he decided to pursue his dream straight out of high school, due in part to the recent passing of his father.

The Oakland Athletics chose Blue in the second round of the 1967 draft, and he made his team debut just two seasons later. However, his breakthrough year wouldn’t come until 1971, when he started 39 games for the A’s and led the league in both ERA (1.82) and shutouts (8). Blue also amassed 312 innings and a 24-8 record, which helped him win both the Cy Young and MVP Awards.

Over the next three seasons, the Athletics would go on to win the World Series, with Blue playing a key role in the team’s success. However, despite numerous chances, he would only make one World Series appearance and go 0-3 overall. This affliction is reminiscent of Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, who didn’t win a World Series until 2022.

What is Vida Blue’s Cause of Death?

On May 7, 2023, Blue passed away peacefully in his house in San Francisco. Although his family has chosen to keep the specifics of his illness a secret, it is assumed that he was battling cancer. The decreasing number of Oakland A’s alumni due to the team’s impending relocation is a reminder of the franchise’s heyday, which Blue was a significant part of. The Athletics currently have an MLB-worst record of 8-26 and are 12 games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West. The demise of the franchise that shaped Vida Blue’s illustrious career is closely related to his own.

The baseball community is mourning the loss of Vida Blue, a true legend of the game. His impact on the sport and the Oakland Athletics franchise will never be forgotten, and he will be dearly missed by fans and fellow players alike.

News Source : The Republic Monitor

Source Link :What is Vida Blue Cause of Death? The Legendary Oakland Athletics Died at 73/