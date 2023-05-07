Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Oakland Athletics Icon Vida Blue Passes Away at 73

The baseball world mourns the loss of Oakland Athletics legend, Vida Blue, who passed away on May 7, 2023, at the age of 73. His passing came just a few weeks after the announcement that the Athletics would be leaving the city of Oakland by the end of the decade.

Early Life and Career

Vida Rochelle Blue Jr. was born in Louisiana in 1949 and showed promise as an athlete from an early age. He excelled in both football and baseball but ultimately decided to pursue baseball after completing a 21-strikeout no-hitter in his senior year.

Blue received numerous offers from prestigious NCAA colleges, but he ultimately decided to pursue his major league dream right out of high school. This decision was influenced by the recent passing of his father.

He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the 1967 draft and made his debut for the team two seasons later.

Breakout Season and Awards

Blue’s breakout season came in 1971 when he started 39 games for the A’s, registering eight shutouts and an ERA of just 1.82, enough to lead the league in both categories. In addition, Blue put up 312 innings and accrued a record of 24-8 to win both the Cy Young and MVP Awards.

The Athletics would go on to win the World Series for three consecutive seasons from 1972 to 1974. Although Blue was an integral part of the team, he would go 0-3 in World Series appearances, a curse that is reminiscent of Houston Astros star Justin Verlander, who did not post a World Series win until 2022 despite having many opportunities.

Off-Field Issues

Although Blue was undoubtedly one of the best pitchers of his time, he experienced several off-field issues, including alcoholism and drug abuse. He was apprehended on several occasions for driving under the influence and was arrested in the early 1980s after attempting to buy cocaine with his teammates.

The Passing of a Legend

Blue passed away at his San Francisco home on May 7, 2023. Although his family has chosen not to divulge details of his condition, it is understood that he died in peace.

With the Athletics eyeing an imminent move, over the years, fewer and fewer Oakland A’s alumni will exist. Blue represents the golden age of baseball in Oakland. Now with an MLB-worst record of 8-26, the Athletics are already 12 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the AL West. Vida Blue’s passing is intertwined with the passing of the franchise that defined his legendary career.

In Conclusion

The baseball world mourns the loss of Vida Blue, a legend of the Oakland Athletics and a true icon of the game. Blue’s legacy will live on, and his impact on the game will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Vida Blue.

News Source : Adrian Dorney

Source Link :How did Vida Blue die? Cause of death explored as iconic Oakland Athletics ace bids adieu/