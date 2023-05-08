Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue’s Death and Legacy: Career, Net Worth, and Wife

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vida Blue, the former Oakland Athletics pitcher known for his fiery left-handed pitches, died at the age of 73 on May 6, 2023. He was born in Mansfield, Louisiana, on July 28, 1949, and attended De Soto High School in northwest Louisiana. The Kansas City A’s picked him in the second round of the 1967 MLB Draft, and he played his first game for the Oakland Athletics in 1969, when he was only 19 years old.

During his first two years with the A’s, Blue only played 19 games, but he showed promise when he joined the team in September 1970. He had a remarkable season in 1971, going 24-8 with an ERA of 1.82 and striking out 201 batters in over 312 innings. He was the youngest player in AL/NL history to win the Cy Young and MVP awards in the same year.

Blue was a key player in Athletics’ Championship teams from 1972 to 1974 and was the first pitcher in the history of the big leagues to have started the All-Star Game for both the American League and the National League in 1978. He played for the Oakland Athletics from 1969 to 1977, the San Francisco Giants from 1978 to 1981 and 1985 to 1986, and the Kansas City Royals from 1982 to 1983. At the end of his career, he was 209-161 with an ERA of 3.27. In 1989, Blue was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Blue was married to Peggy Shannon, and on September 24, 1989, they got married on the mound at Candlestick Park. The couple had twin girls in the early 1990s, but they got a split in 1996.

Blue died at a hospital in San Francisco’s East Bay area of medical complications stemming from cancer, according to a statement from the Oakland Athletics. The team sent their respects to Blue’s family and talked about his long and successful baseball career. The A’s said in a statement that Vida Blue has had one of the most decorated careers in baseball.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated Blue’s net worth in 2023 to be around $1.5 million.

Blue’s death has left a big hole in baseball, and both fans and players are mourning his loss. He will be remembered for his impressive pitching skills, his contributions to the A’s Championship teams, and his impact on the game of baseball.

