Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vida Blue’s Death: Cause of Demise for 3-Time World Series Champ

How Did Vida Blue Die? Cause of Death, 3-Times World Series Champ Dies

Vida Blue, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, passed away on October 13, 2021, at the age of 72. He was a three-time World Series champion and a six-time All-Star during his 17-year career in the MLB. However, his sudden death has left fans wondering about the cause of his demise.

Early Life and Career

Vida Rochelle Blue Jr. was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana. He grew up in a poor family and started playing baseball at a young age. He attended DeSoto High School, where he played both baseball and basketball. Blue was scouted by several teams and was eventually signed by the Oakland Athletics in 1967.

Blue made his major league debut in 1969 at the age of 19. He quickly became one of the best pitchers in the league, winning the American League Cy Young Award and MVP Award in 1971. He helped lead the Athletics to three consecutive World Series titles from 1972 to 1974. He also played for the San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals, and Milwaukee Brewers during his career.

Cause of Death

On October 14, 2021, Blue’s family released a statement announcing his death. They did not disclose the cause of death, but several reports suggest that he died of a heart attack. According to his former teammate, Reggie Jackson, Blue had been dealing with health issues in recent years.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of Vida’s passing,” Jackson said in a statement. “He was a great teammate and a fierce competitor. He battled health issues in recent years, but he never lost his love for the game or his passion for life.”

Blue’s death has been mourned by several members of the baseball community, including former teammates, coaches, and fans.

Legacy

Blue was one of the most dominant pitchers of his era and was known for his blazing fastball and devastating curveball. He finished his career with a record of 209-161 and an ERA of 3.27. He struck out 2,175 batters and threw 37 shutouts during his career.

Blue was also a trailblazer for African American pitchers in the MLB. He was one of the first black pitchers to achieve success in the league and paved the way for future generations of black players.

Blue was inducted into the Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. He was also a member of the MLB All-Century Team, which was selected in 1999.

Final Thoughts

Vida Blue’s death is a significant loss for the baseball community. He was a talented player and a beloved teammate who will be missed by all who knew him. While the cause of his death is still unknown, his legacy as one of the best pitchers in MLB history will live on.

Rest in peace, Vida Blue.

