Dead – Death – Obituary News : Video Game Music Champion Bob Rice Passes Away at 79

Bob Rice, Pioneer in Video Game Music Scene, Passes Away at 79

Bob Rice, a prominent agent in the video game industry and one of the first to recognize the potential of video game music, has passed away at the age of 79, according to his representatives.

Rice was best known for creating and executive producing the Atari 2600 game “Journey Escape,” which featured the music of rock band Journey and challenged players to guide the band members past various obstacles to their escape vehicle. However, Rice’s contributions to the industry went far beyond this one game.

In 1992, he founded Four Bars Intertainment, a company that focused on representing video game composers and highlighting the value of video game music at a time when few others did. Some of his notable clients included Inon Zur, who composed music for popular franchises such as “Fallout” and “The Elder Scrolls,” as well as Cris Velasco (“Darksiders”) and Steve Ouimette (“Guitar Hero”).

Many in the industry have mourned Rice’s passing and recognized his contributions to the field.

“I lost my original mentor today,” tweeted Cris Velasco. “Bob Rice was my 1st agent. He’s the 1st agent to see a future in games…and changed my life.”

“Bob was one of a kind and the last of an era,” said Steve Ouimette. “He was personable, funny, witty and always made you feel he was on your team. Because he was.”

Rice’s foresight and willingness to champion video game music helped pave the way for the industry’s current success and recognition. He will be missed by many.

Rice is survived by his daughter, Lisa.

News Source : Robert Carnevale

Source Link :Bob Rice, Champion of Video Game Music and ‘Journey Escape’ Creator, Dies at 79/