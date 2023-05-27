Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vietnam: Cancer is 2nd Leading Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cancer is the Second Leading Cause of Death in Vietnam

According to the Global Cancer Data 2020 report, cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam. More than 122,000 Vietnamese die of cancer each year, which is 18 times the number of deaths in traffic accidents. Cardiovascular disease is the only disease that causes more deaths in the country.

The Impact of Cancer on Vietnamese Society

The high incidence of cancer in Vietnam has a significant impact on the country’s healthcare system and society as a whole. Cancer patients require extensive medical treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, which can be expensive and put a strain on the healthcare system. Additionally, cancer patients often require long term care and support, which can be a burden on families and caregivers.

The economic impact of cancer is also significant. Patients and their families may experience financial hardship due to the cost of treatment and the loss of income from missed work. The loss of productivity and the cost of caring for cancer patients can have a negative impact on the country’s economy.

The Causes of Cancer in Vietnam

Several factors contribute to the high incidence of cancer in Vietnam. These include:

Environmental factors, such as air pollution, water pollution, and exposure to toxins

Lifestyle factors, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, and unhealthy diets

Genetic factors, which can increase the risk of certain types of cancer

Additionally, many cancer cases in Vietnam are diagnosed at a late stage, which can reduce the effectiveness of treatment and increase the risk of mortality.

Efforts to Address Cancer in Vietnam

The Vietnamese government has made efforts to address the high incidence of cancer in the country. The National Cancer Control Program was launched in 2010 to improve cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. The program aims to increase public awareness of cancer, improve cancer screening and diagnosis, and provide better care and support for cancer patients.

Additionally, healthcare professionals and researchers in Vietnam are working to develop new treatments and improve cancer care. The 1st National Cancer Hospital and the 1st National Cancer Nursing Society are just two examples of organizations working to improve cancer care in the country.

Conclusion

The high incidence of cancer in Vietnam is a significant public health issue that requires attention and action. Efforts to address cancer in the country must focus on prevention, early detection, and effective treatment. The government, healthcare professionals, and researchers must work together to improve cancer care and support for patients and their families. By addressing this issue, Vietnam can improve the health and well-being of its citizens and strengthen its economy.

Cancer mortality in Vietnam Cancer incidence rate in Vietnam Common cancers in Vietnam Cancer prevention and control in Vietnam Cancer treatment options in Vietnam

News Source : Figueroa

Source Link :Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam/