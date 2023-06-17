Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vietnam War Secrets Leaker Ellsberg Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, the famed whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers, passed away at the age of 92. Ellsberg was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, and his family announced his death in a letter released by a spokeswoman. Ellsberg’s leak of the Pentagon Papers in 1971 revealed the government’s doubts and deceit about the Vietnam War, leading to a landmark First Amendment ruling by the Supreme Court. The papers documented that the U.S. had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, questioned whether South Vietnam had a viable government, secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries, and had plotted to send American soldiers even as Lyndon Johnson vowed he wouldn’t. Ellsberg faced trials on federal charges for espionage and theft, with a possible sentence of more than 100 years. He had expected to go to jail but was spared, in part, by Nixon’s rage and the excesses of those around him. The Boston case ended in a mistrial because the government wiretapped conversations between a defense witness and his attorney. Charges in the Los Angeles trial were dismissed after Judge Matthew Byrne learned that White House “plumbers” G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt had burglarized the office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist in Beverly Hills, California. Byrne ruled that “the bizarre events have incurably infected the prosecution of this case.”

