Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vietnam War whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistleblower Who Exposed the Vietnam War

Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the highly classified Pentagon Papers revealing America’s involvement in the Vietnam War, has passed away at the age of 92. Ellsberg’s troubled conscience led him to reveal a deliberate and calculated lie by the US government to the American public. His leak ignited a major freedom-of-the-press battle and indirectly led to the downfall of President Richard Nixon. Ellsberg’s legacy as a whistleblower and advocate for transparency has continued to inspire others, including Edward Snowden and Wikileaks.

Ellsberg had been a dedicated Cold War warrior and hawk on Vietnam when he went to Saigon for the US State Department in the mid-1960s. However, just one week into his two-year tour of duty, he realized that the United States was in a war it would not win. Meanwhile, Pentagon officials had secretly been putting together a 7000-page report covering US involvement in Vietnam from 1945 through 1967. When it was finished in 1969, two of the 15 published copies went to the RAND Corporation where Ellsberg worked.

With his new perspective on the war, Ellsberg started attending peace rallies. He was inspired to copy the Pentagon Papers after hearing an anti-war protester say he was looking forward to going to prison for resisting the draft. Ellsberg began sneaking the top-secret study out of the RAND office and copying it at night on a rented Xerox machine. He used his 13-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter as helpers. He took the documents with him when he moved to Boston for a job at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ended up sitting on them for a year and a half before passing pages to the New York Times.

The New York Times ran its first installment of the Pentagon Papers on June 13, 1971, and Nixon’s administration moved quickly to get a judge to stop further publication. Nixon’s claim of executive authority and invocation of the Espionage Act set off a freedom-of-the-press fight over the extreme censorship of prior restraint. Ellsberg’s next move was to give the Pentagon Papers to the Washington Post and more than a dozen other newspapers.

In New York Times v US, the Supreme Court ruled less than three weeks after first publication that the press had the right to publish the papers, and the NYT resumed doing so. The study said the US officials had concluded the war probably could not be won and that President John F Kennedy approved plans for a coup that overthrew the South Vietnamese leader. It also said Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, had plans to expand the war, including bombing North Vietnam, despite saying during the 1964 campaign that he would not. The papers also revealed the secret US bombing in Cambodia and Laos, and that casualty figures were higher than reported.

The Pentagon Papers did not cover Nixon’s handling of Vietnam, but the White House’s “plumbers” unit, which would later pull off the Watergate break-in that led to Nixon’s downfall, was ordered to stop further leaks and discredit Ellsberg. Two and a half months after first publication, G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt broke into the office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist to search for incriminating evidence. Ellsberg and a RAND colleague were eventually charged with espionage, theft, and conspiracy. But at their 1973 trial, the case was dismissed on the grounds of government misconduct when the break-in was revealed.

Ellsberg’s bravery in exposing the truth about the Vietnam War paved the way for future whistleblowers and leakers. His legacy as the “most dangerous man in America” lives on, inspiring others to speak out against government lies and cover-ups.

Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Vietnam War Government secrecy Anti-war activism

News Source : The New Daily

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, who bared US pretext for Vietnam War, dead at 92/