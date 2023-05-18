Dead – Death – Obituary News : Viral Death Hoax: Ted Cruz Trending as “RIP Ted”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

“RIP Ted” began trending on Twitter on Thursday, causing confusion and disappointment among some users. Many people assumed that the trend referred to the death of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, but it was actually in memory of Ted Silary, a legendary Philadelphia high school sports reporter who had passed away at the age of 72.

Silary had been a longtime sports reporter for The Philadelphia Bulletin and The Philadelphia Daily News and was well-known for his website, which covered everything related to Philadelphia high school sports. The site was a valuable resource for the community, providing information and recognition to players who might not have made it onto other lists or rankings.

After Silary’s passing, many tributes poured in from those who knew him and appreciated his contributions to the world of sports journalism. Willie McGonigle, a writer who got his start with Silary’s help, praised the man who “took me under his wings and showed how to do football stats.” Coach Jordan, another Twitter user, remembered checking Silary’s site every day for the latest updates and news.

While the confusion over the “RIP Ted” trend may have caused some disappointment among those hoping for Cruz’s demise, it also served as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and honoring those who have made significant contributions to their communities. Silary’s work as a sports reporter had a profound impact on the world of high school sports in Philadelphia, and his legacy will live on through the many people he inspired and supported throughout his career.

1. Ted Silary’s death hoax

2. RIP Ted trends on social media

3. Ted Cruz’s name wrongly associated with death hoax

4. Viral misinformation about Ted Silary’s demise

5. Consequences of spreading false news on social media.

News Source : Pritha Paul

Source Link :Ted Cruz’s death hoax goes viral after ‘RIP Ted’ trends due to Ted Silary’s demise/