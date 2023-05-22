Dead – Death – Obituary News : Virgin Islander James de Jongh, Playwright of Slavery Stories, Passes at 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

James de Jongh, Scholar and Playwright, Dies at 80

James de Jongh, a St. Thomas native, passed away on May 5th in the Bronx, New York, at the age of 80. He was best known for his work in African-American literature and the literatures of the African diaspora. Additionally, he was a playwright who used oral histories left by formerly enslaved people to create his famous work, “Do Lord Remember Me”.

Early Career

De Jongh began his career as an actor, but he soon shifted his focus to academia. He became a longtime member of the English department faculty at City College and the City University of New York Graduate Center. However, he always maintained an interest in the theater and continued to write plays throughout his life.

“Do Lord Remember Me”

De Jongh’s most famous work, “Do Lord Remember Me”, was a play that used oral histories left by formerly enslaved people in the 1930s to paint a vivid and unflinching picture of the human cost of slavery. He initially wanted to create a fictional story using the material as background, but as he delved further into archives of interviews at the Smithsonian Institution and elsewhere, his thinking changed. He realized that he could create a play made primarily of the recollections of the men and women who had experienced slavery firsthand, augmented by the words of Nat Turner, the leader of an 1831 slave rebellion, and by some gospel and work songs.

The result was “Do Lord Remember Me,” which premiered in 1978 at the New Federal Theater on East Third Street in Manhattan. The play had a strong impact and was restaged a number of times over the decades. It has dashes of humor and a theme of triumphing over adversity, but it is also blunt in its language and its depiction of the cruelties of slavery.

Legacy

De Jongh wrote numerous academic articles on Black theater, the art scene in Harlem, and related subjects. In 1990, he published a scholarly book, “Vicious Modernism: Black Harlem and the Literary Imagination.” He also served on the board of the New Federal Theater.

The 1982 production of “Do Lord Remember Me” was also presented to inmates at Rikers Island. According to news accounts, it was the first complete professional production staged at the prison. De Jongh attended and found the inmates more boisterous than traditional theatergoers.

Although de Jongh was not a particularly religious man, he saw creating the play as a sort of calling. “Somehow, I felt I had a task,” he said, “and the task had found me.”

De Jongh will be remembered as a scholar and playwright who used his talents to shed light on important issues in African-American history and culture.

News Source : The Virgin Islands Daily News

Source Link :Virgin Islander James de Jongh, who put stories of slavery onstage, dies at 80 | Ap/