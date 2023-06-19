Dead – Death – Obituary News : Virginia Davis Death and Funeral in Alabama 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Virginia Davis: A Life Well Lived

Early Life

Virginia Davis began her journey in Harveyville, Kansas. She was a student at Kansas State University when she met Clinton H. Davis, a native of the same city. The two fell in love and got married on July 2, 1950, after Clinton graduated from the Electrical Engineering program at Kansas State University.

Their Journey

As an ambitious young engineer, Clinton moved his family multiple times to further his career. Virginia gave birth to their first son, Curtis Edward Davis, while they were in Richmond, Indiana. Four years later, their second son, Randall Allen Davis, was born. The family moved to several different places in Indiana, New Jersey, and eventually settled in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Their final destination was Sun City, Texas, where they planned to retire and be closer to their grandkids, Katherine and Madeline Davis.

A Love for Golf and Sewing

Virginia played golf for over six decades, performing once or twice every week for many years. At 90 years old, she completed her final round. She was also a talented tailor and took great pride in her accomplishments in the kitchen. Her family and friends loved her cherry or apple crumb pies, and she was always willing to give advice and instruction on sewing to anyone who asked.

The Simple Pleasures in Life

In her senior years, Virginia found great pleasure in relaxing on the back porch of their vacation home in Rockport, Texas, which they called “Casa Rockport.” She loved watching a variety of birds, including ducks, terns, and pelicans, which provided her with a constant source of entertainment. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and always had a wide grin on her face whenever she talked about those times.

A Life Well Lived

Virginia Davis was a devoted mother and homemaker who found joy in the simple things in life. She was a talented golfer and tailor and loved spending time with her family and watching the birds. Her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and the memories they shared together.

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Virginia Davis Obituary 2023 Alabama, Virginia Davis Death And Funeral – obituary archive/