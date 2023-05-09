Dead – Death – Obituary News : Virginia Moore Dies After Cancer Battle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Virginia Moore Cause of Death – A Legacy of Love and Inclusion

Virginia Moore was an American Sign Language interpreter who dedicated her life to serving the deaf and hard of hearing community. She was the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing since 1995, and in 2009, she became the highest-ranking deaf state official in the United States. Throughout her life, Virginia Moore worked tirelessly to create a more inclusive and accessible society for all.

On October 2020, Virginia Moore was diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, her condition worsened, and she passed away on May 6, 2023, at the age of 62. Her passing was a great loss to the deaf and hard of hearing community, as well as to those who knew her personally.

Virginia Moore was a beacon of hope and resilience during the pandemic. She helped the state of Kentucky navigate the challenges of the pandemic and brought communities together during the most challenging times. Governor Andy Beshear announced her passing on Twitter and paid tribute to her legacy of love and inclusion.

“She was a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic. She helped bring us all together in our most challenging times,” Governor Beshear wrote.

Amy Hatzwel, the board chair of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hearing Impaired, expressed her shock and disbelief at the news of Virginia Moore’s passing. She described Virginia as a fighter who had fought for a very long time. She added that Virginia’s legacy would live on, and her love for the community would be remembered for years to come.

Virginia Moore’s impact on the deaf and hard of hearing community in Kentucky and beyond was immeasurable. As an advocate for accessibility and inclusion, she worked tirelessly to ensure that every member of the community had access to the resources they needed to thrive. Her dedication and commitment to her work were an inspiration to many, and her passing is a great loss to all who knew her.

Lt. Governor Jaqueline Coleman also paid tribute to Virginia Moore, saying that she brought hope to Kentuckians during the uncertainty of the pandemic. She added that Virginia was always there, helping them get through it together.

Virginia Moore’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who knew her, and her contributions to the deaf and hard of hearing community will never be forgotten. Her passing is a reminder that we must continue to work towards creating a more inclusive and accessible society for all, and that we must never forget the importance of love, compassion, and empathy in everything we do.

News Source : Latest In Bollywood- News

Source Link :Virginia Moore Cause Of Death, Passes Away After A Battle With Cancer/