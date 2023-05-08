Dead – Death – Obituary News : Virginia Moore’s Cause of Death: ASL Translation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yesterday, the state of Kentucky lost a beloved figure, Virginia Moore, who inspired all to lead with love and inclusivity. Virginia Moore was a cherished personality in Kentucky who motivated others to promote kindness and inclusiveness. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of many who knew her.

Governor Andy Beshear officially confirmed the news of Virginia Moore’s passing through a message on Facebook. He described Virginia as a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic, who helped bring Kentuckians together in their most challenging times. He urged everyone to join him and his wife in praying for all who loved her. He also reminded everyone that Virginia often said, “We will get through this; we will get through this together.”

The cause of Virginia Moore’s death has not yet been disclosed publicly. However, she was diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer in October 2020 and underwent a hysterectomy. After the surgery, the doctors were able to remove all of the cancer, and Virginia was doing well. She urged Kentuckians, particularly women, to have regular check-ups, mammograms, and pap smears, emphasizing the importance of early detection. Despite the successful surgery, her previous medical history may have played a role in her untimely demise.

The news of Virginia Moore’s passing has left many people heartbroken, including former state Rep. Charles Booker, who called her a remarkable Kentuckian. Auditor Mike Harmon, who knew Virginia for many years, offered his prayers and condolences to her family and friends. Jim Sichko, a Papal Missionary of Mercy, offered to assist the family with expenses for the funeral, as an act of Thanksgiving on behalf of the Commonwealth. Nancy Berg Costello, who was grateful for Virginia’s voice of hope during difficult Covid times, offered her prayers for all who loved and missed her.

Virginia Moore was a leader of the KY Commission on Deaf and Hard of Hearing and known for interpreting American Sign Language at Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 news conferences. She emphasized the importance of wearing masks and showed her vulnerability as someone who was considered at risk due to her previous medical history. She stood alongside Governor Beshear, providing critical updates for Kentuckians who are deaf or hard of hearing. She was a symbol of calm and resolve during difficult times, and her presence and humanity made a profound difference in many people’s lives.

Virginia Moore’s passing is a reminder that life is fragile and can be taken away at any moment. Her legacy of kindness and inclusivity will continue to inspire many to lead with love and compassion. As we mourn her loss, let us also celebrate her life and the impact she had on those around her. Rest in peace, Virginia Moore.

