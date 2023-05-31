Dead – Death – Obituary News : Visit Char Dham Temple for the Last Time: School Teacher Commits Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a School Teacher in Haldwani

Haldwani, a city in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, witnessed a tragic incident where a school teacher committed suicide under suspicious circumstances. The incident took place in the Mukhani area of Haldwani.

The teacher, identified as Geetanjali Deopa, consumed poison before calling her friend and family members. She was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The police were informed about the incident and they arrived at the scene immediately. Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to her family members.

The Life of Geetanjali Deopa

Geetanjali Deopa was a 26-year-old school teacher who hailed from Bithoria Haripur, the daughter of a martyr, Manohar Singh Deopa. She got married to Abhinav Mehra, a resident of Malla Lohariyasal in Mukhani, two years ago. She was a teacher at a private school in Haldwani.

The Tragic Incident

On Monday afternoon, Geetanjali suddenly left her home and went to the Char Dham temple located in the nearby jungle. She consumed poison there under suspicious circumstances. After consuming the poison, she called her friend and family members and asked them to come to the Char Dham temple if they wanted to see her for the last time.

Her friend rushed to the temple and found her in a critical condition. She immediately took her to a private hospital in Kaldhungi Road. However, Geetanjali passed away late at night.

Geetanjali had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Her family members alleged that she was being tortured by her in-laws. However, no complaint has been filed with the police yet. The police have handed over the body to her family members and are waiting for a written complaint before proceeding with the investigation.

Conclusion

The death of Geetanjali Deopa has come as a shock to the people of Haldwani. She was a young and promising teacher and a mother of a young child. Her death has left her family members, friends, and colleagues in a state of shock and disbelief. The police are investigating the matter and waiting for a written complaint before taking any further action.

News Source : Navbharat Times

