Dead – Death – Obituary News : Voice Actor Gileno Santoro Passes Away at 74

Remembering Gileno Santoro: A Famous Voice Actor

The news of Gileno Santoro’s death has left his fans and the voice acting industry grieving. Known for his incredible talent, Santoro was a famous Brazilian actor, voice actor, former publicist, and poster boy.

Who was Gileno Santoro?

Santoro was a well-known name in the national dubbing industry. He was famous for his work in Japanese anime and for his notable roles such as Yoki in Fullmetal Alchemist, Professor Hubert Farnsworth in Futurama, and Uncle Chan in Jackie Chan Adventures. He started his dubbing career at the age of 48 and learned the art of voice acting from Nair Silva.

The Sad News of His Demise

Santoro’s death has come as a shock to his fans and colleagues. He passed away on April 14, 2023, in So Paulo, Brazil, at the age of 74. It is a significant loss for the voice acting industry, and his absence will be felt for years to come.

The Cause of His Death

It has been reported that Santoro was suffering from lung cancer for the past few years, and it was the primary cause of his demise. His fans and colleagues were unaware of his condition, and the news of his death has left them heartbroken.

A Tribute to His Legacy

Santoro’s best friend, Wendel Bezerra, also a voice actor, worked with him for a long time. After Santoro’s death, Bezerra expressed his grief and said that it was a massive loss for the Brazilian dubbing industry. He remembered Santoro’s joyful nature and the memories they shared together.

The loss of Santoro has left his fans and colleagues in mourning. People from all over the world are paying tribute to his incredible talent, and his legacy will always be remembered.

Final Words

We extend our deepest condolences to Santoro’s family, friends, and colleagues. May they find the strength to cope with this difficult loss. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Who Was Gileno Santoro? Master Roshi Voice Actor Gileno Santoro Passed Away at 74/