Dead – Death – Obituary News : Voice of Crash Bandicoot, Brendan O’Brien, Dies

Remembering Brendan O’Brien: The Voice Behind Crash Bandicoot

The gaming world has lost a true legend with the passing of Brendan O’Brien. The actor and musician, born on May 9th, 1962, began his career in acting at the age of 10 when he starred alongside his father in the first episode of The Streets of San Francisco. Over the years, he would go on to star in movies and TV shows, but it was his contributions to the Crash Bandicoot series that made him a household name among gamers.

O’Brien lent his vocal talents to Crash Bandicoot from 1996 to 2004, bringing the iconic character to life with his unique grunts and yelps. He also voiced other characters in the series, including Tiny Tiger, Dr. N. Gin, and Dr. Nitrus Brio. What made his work on Crash Bandicoot so remarkable was that he never actually uttered any dialogue when voicing Crash. Instead, he created an entire personality based on the character’s sounds and movements.

His contribution to the series is undeniable, and his work on Crash Bandicoot remains an iconic part of video game history. In fact, Crash Bandicoot has become a cultural phenomenon, with the character appearing in numerous games, merchandise, and even a feature film.

Beyond his work on the series, O’Brien was known for his love of music and performing. He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own pursuits and loved signing their memorabilia. Designing character voices for animation, radio, and video games came naturally to him, and his talent for bringing characters to life will be missed by many.

It is with great sadness that we learned of O’Brien’s passing on March 23rd, 2023. The news came as a shock to many, including Tony Grayson, who had recently been talking with O’Brien about having a role in Antonblast. Grayson took to Twitter to express his condolences and share his memories of the actor.

Although O’Brien is no longer with us, his work on Crash Bandicoot and the joy he brought to fans around the world will live on. We at Time Extension would like to extend our condolences to O’Brien’s family and friends during this difficult time. His contributions to the gaming industry will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Brendan O’Brien.

News Source : Damien McFerran

Source Link :Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor Brendan O’Brien Has Passed Away/