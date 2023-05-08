Dead – Death – Obituary News : Volleyball Player Myra Hawley of Paul Laurence Dunbar HS Passes Away Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Myra Hawley Death – Cause of Death: Paul Laurence Dunbar HS Volleyball Player, Myra Hawley Dies Unexpectedly

The news of Myra Hawley’s death came as a shock to her family, friends, and the entire community. Myra was a student-athlete who played volleyball for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. She was only 13 years old when she passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 30, 2021. The cause of her death was determined to be suicide, which has left many people wondering about the factors that led to this tragedy.

Myra was an eighth-grade student at Leestown Middle School, where she was enrolled in the Pre-Engineering Program. She was a talented athlete who played volleyball for the school’s team for two seasons. Myra was known for her dedication to the sport and her positive attitude, which made her a beloved teammate and friend to many.

The news of Myra’s death was announced by the PLD Volleyball team on Twitter, where they expressed their grief and condolences to her family and friends. The post reads, “We are sad to share the passing of our teammate and friend, Myra Hawley. We were blessed to have Myra as a part of our Dunbar family for the past 2 seasons. We extend our deepest condolences to the Hawley family & anyone who was blessed by Myra’s friendship.”

The news of Myra’s death has left many people in shock, and many are wondering about the circumstances that led to her decision to take her own life. Suicide is a complex issue, and it is often the result of various factors that can include mental health issues, personal problems, and social pressures. It is important to remember that suicide is preventable, and there are resources available to help those who are struggling with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts.

The death of Myra Hawley is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. It is important for parents, teachers, and community members to recognize the signs of mental health issues and to seek help for those who are struggling. There are many resources available, including counseling services, support groups, and crisis hotlines that can provide assistance to those who are in need.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is important for the community to come together to support Myra’s family and friends. Dropping condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased will go a very long way to bring comfort to them in this difficult time.

Myra was a talented athlete, a loving daughter, and a beloved friend. Her passing is a great loss to her family, friends, and the entire community. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends, and we hope that her memory will be a source of comfort and inspiration to those who knew her. Rest in peace, Myra Hawley. You will be missed.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Paul Laurence Dunbar HS volleyball player, Myra Hawley dies unexpectedly, Cause of Death – TOP INFO GUIDE/